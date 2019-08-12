Miley Cyrus Trolls Brody Jenner After Kissing His Ex On Italian Getaway

Miley Cyrus, she who cannot be tamed, is officially living her best life after splitting with husband Liam Hemsworth, soaking in that post break-up glow with a potential new fling.

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer and the “Hunger Games” star called it quits on Saturday after less than eight months of marriage and many more as a couple. The two announced they’ve decided to “focus on themselves and careers” in a joint statement that took a wrecking ball to the hearts of fans everywhere.

Cyrus, however, is seemingly taking an on-to-the-next-one approach, as hours before the news broke, she was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter. Carter recently ended her not-so-real marriage to reality TV star and Kardashian step-sibling Brody Jenner.

The two have been vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, with Cyrus’ sister and were seen packing on the PDA at the Il Sereno hotel over the weekend, where onlookers said they were “not trying to hide it at all.”

Cyrus and Carter have been breathlessly documenting their travels on social media all week, provoking some eyebrow-raising responses from the internet and their exes.

“Rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby,” Carter captioned a sun-kissed image of her and Cyrus.

Jenner sent out the first missive, writing ― what else ― “Hot girl summer” in the comments under the photo.

But “The Hills” star seemingly took his joking too far for Cyrus’ taste, quipping that “Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach” are coming soon.

Cue Cyrus entering the conversation with a commendably petty response.

″@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer,” she hit back, adding two dancing girl emojis.

Cyrus is apparently looking toward the future after the split, sharing an inspirational message about change on her Instagram.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Cyrus posted.

“Life’s a climb… but the view is great,” she later wrote under a separate photo.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, has been the only one in this love square laying relatively low. The actor stepped out with older brother Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay, Australia, where the two picked up some frozen yogurt.

He even reportedly shut down a reporter when asked about the split, explaining that he didn’t “want to talk about it, mate.”