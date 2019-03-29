Miley Cyrus Revives Hannah Montana And Twitter Is Good And Broken

Miley Cyrus set Twitter alight with her old new haircut on Thursday night.

Videos and photographs that the “Party In The U.S.A.” singer shared online revealed she’d reverted to the hairstyle of her fictional Disney Channel alter ego, Hannah Montana.

“You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided I’ll just be Hannah forever,” Cyrus said in this 12-second clip:

She also shared her own take on the #10YearChallenge:

And she lightheartedly wrote that her old character “is punk now.”

Hannah is punk now! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/I4nUdajchD — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 29, 2019

She later posted footage of herself rocking out to rap trio Migos’ 2013 hit “Hannah Montana” in a car:

Cyrus was likely prompted to take the trip down memory lane after the show on which she made her name this week celebrated its 13th anniversary.

She marked the historic moment with some throwback snaps:

It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air pic.twitter.com/81hAQOiEvX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2019

These pics are SO cute. I will NOT be deleting later ! 📸 @alicemoitie pic.twitter.com/pakuW3LSNG — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2019

It prompted her fans to flood the internet with speculation (and hope) of a possible Montana comeback:

Plot twist: Miley’s new album she’s about to release is Hannah Montana’s comeback — Alexandra (@alexboothh) March 29, 2019

HANNAH MONTANA RISE pic.twitter.com/b1eEoHeDVr — kara ❥ 14 & 123 (@bloodlineavery) March 29, 2019

MILEY > HANNAH ALWAYS. But, I do appreciate this bit of the best of both worlds.#MileyCyrus https://t.co/n3iuflPpC7 — Lauren Donovan KCCI (@LDonovanKCCI) March 29, 2019

I can't believe how good Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana impression is, I'm gobsmacked — Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) March 29, 2019

miley just brought hannah montana back from the dead and that’s really all i care about today — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) March 29, 2019

no one can take this away from me. Hannah Montana is BACK?? I’ve been a stan since 2006, I’m HERE FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/zt2is8t4gA — ♡🌱 (@laurenarseno) March 29, 2019

First the @jonasbrothers release a new song and now @MileyCyrus is throwing back to Hannah Montana 🤯😁 I'm so happy! 🤣 https://t.co/WKmr93avTF — Stefan Hoggan (@stefanhoggan) March 29, 2019

.... Welcome back Hannah Montana. pic.twitter.com/PdpcRvHO6u — Miley Cyrus (@MileyOfficialy) March 29, 2019

if hannah montana makes a comeback tour you better believe im buying tickets ASAP pic.twitter.com/QKtkBi0zpu — Dani (@selfconchasgirl) March 29, 2019

there better be hannah montana songs on the tour set list miley pic.twitter.com/kG6m2cG0J3 — 🥀 (@jxvintage) March 29, 2019

if Miley is just messing with us and Hannah Montana isn't actually coming back consider her cancelled we don't joke about serious shit like that — jen (@niallscunts) March 29, 2019