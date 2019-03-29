Miley Cyrus Revives Hannah Montana And Twitter Is Good And Broken

Miley Cyrus set Twitter alight with her old new haircut on Thursday night.
Videos and photographs that the “Party In The U.S.A.” singer shared online revealed she’d reverted to the hairstyle of her fictional Disney Channel alter ego, Hannah Montana.
“You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided I’ll just be Hannah forever,” Cyrus said in this 12-second clip:
She also shared her own take on the #10YearChallenge:
And she lightheartedly wrote that her old character “is punk now.”
She later posted footage of herself rocking out to rap trio Migos’ 2013 hit “Hannah Montana” in a car:
Cyrus was likely prompted to take the trip down memory lane after the show on which she made her name this week celebrated its 13th anniversary.
She marked the historic moment with some throwback snaps:
It prompted her fans to flood the internet with speculation (and hope) of a possible Montana comeback: