May We All Handle 2022's Curveballs The Way Miley Cyrus Dealt With A Wardrobe Malfunction

“That resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” she told the crowd of vaccinated fans at the end of the show. “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”

Davidson also poked fun at the moment, joking, “I heard we may have had a little boob slip, so in solidarity, here’s my boobies,” before lifting up his own shirt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier in the show, Cyrus and Davidson kicked off the fun with a parody version of Will Smith’s “Miami.” And to end the night, the singer gave fans the first taste of her soulful new ballad “You” while dressed in a plunging, sheer red ensemble that featured oversized pink feather boa sleeves.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” also included performances from Saweetie, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah.

Watch the performances below.