New Show 'MILF Manor' Promises Shocking Twist, And People Have Hilarious Guesses

“MILF Manor” contestant reacts to “shocking twist” in show’s trailer. TLC via YouTube

The trailer for the new show promises “a dating experience like none other” for a bunch of moms who — by some miracle — are still attractive to men.

At the tail end of the clip, the show suggests that the younger men who will date these surprisingly sexy corpses aren’t exactly what these women were expecting.

Due to the blatant unoriginality of this show — and because shows like Hulu’s “Back in the Groove” and Netflix’s “Dated & Related” exist — Twitter users had a few pretty solid guesses about its “shocking twist.”

Ok whats the shocking twist? My guess is that it's their own respective sons their to date the other women as old as them? — Tracey Lovelace (@trlovelace) December 14, 2022

"MILF Manor. Eight hot mums leave home for a chance to find love with men half their age, but they're greeted with a "shocking" twist.



They're banging each others sons." https://t.co/iuRnXpLIaW pic.twitter.com/vmyzj1d9kA — Christmastina Tasty (@ChristinaTasty) December 15, 2022

If I've learned anything on the internet, all those guys are their stepsons — virgin garfield | Chad Odie (@MuMD0G) December 14, 2022

The twist in MILF Manor will be that the "young studs" are the sons of the other MILFs, but a bigger twist would be that that they're the out-of-work creatives behind all the better shows that Discovery canceled in order to make this dreck — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) December 14, 2022

But that wasn’t the only thing social media users said about the new show, which you should probably balance out with a good novel so your brain doesn’t become pure mush.

Check out what they had to say about “MILF Island,” er, “Manor” below. They’re sure to make you roar like a cougar (sorry).

Jerry Seinfeld crossover episode when? pic.twitter.com/UyQuABBu9k — Ben Kamens (@BeeKamens) December 14, 2022

TLC is eventually going to run out of 30 Rock gags to make into real shows. — Pope of Chili Town (@HisSpiciness) December 14, 2022

All of us seeing MILFS, Milf Island and Milf Manor all trending pic.twitter.com/4wderlC8qG — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) December 14, 2022

Milf Manor missed a golden opportunity to have Yung Gravy host — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) December 15, 2022

Receiving a mysterious, unsolicited letter telling me that my recently-departed aunt has bequeathed MILF Manor to me under the condition that I spend one night under its roof https://t.co/z6mP2JDeJ9 — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) December 14, 2022

if you think the acronym in "MILF Manor" is crazy, wait 'til you learn what TLC stands for in the network's name — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) December 15, 2022

Kids have to learn about MILFs sometime. — Psychic War Vet (@Post_Punk_Prick) December 14, 2022

Me when I stumble upon MILF Manor pic.twitter.com/Ov7LRTWrJ0 — Rob the Geek (gay pride emoji) (@rob_thegeek) December 15, 2022