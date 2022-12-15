New Show 'MILF Manor' Promises Shocking Twist, And People Have Hilarious Guesses

TLC has proven that it’s familiar with popular porn search words and about as progressive as Yung Gravy with a new reality dating show that will make you feel like you’re living in 1999: “MILF Manor.”
The trailer for the new show promises “a dating experience like none other” for a bunch of moms who — by some miracle — are still attractive to men.
At the tail end of the clip, the show suggests that the younger men who will date these surprisingly sexy corpses aren’t exactly what these women were expecting.
Due to the blatant unoriginality of this show — and because shows like Hulu’s “Back in the Groove” and Netflix’s “Dated & Related” exist — Twitter users had a few pretty solid guesses about its “shocking twist.”
But that wasn’t the only thing social media users said about the new show, which you should probably balance out with a good novel so your brain doesn’t become pure mush.
Check out what they had to say about “MILF Island,” er, “Manor” below. They’re sure to make you roar like a cougar (sorry).