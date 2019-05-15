Milla Jovovich Opens Up About Emergency Abortion, Tells Fans To Fight For Safe Ones

The Alabama bill follows a Georgia law signed last week that bans abortion as soon as a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat. A heartbeat can usually be detected around six weeks into a pregnancy, when many women are not yet aware of their condition.

“Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake,” Jovovich wrote in her post. “Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks ― before most women even realize they’re pregnant ― including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying.”