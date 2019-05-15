Milla Jovovich Opens Up About Emergency Abortion, Tells Fans To Fight For Safe Ones

The actress Milla Jovovich shared an emotional story about her “horrific” abortion two years ago after the Alabama Senate passed a bill that effectively bans the procedure, and urged fans to help protect women’s right to an abortion if they need one.
“Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to,” Jovovich wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake.”
Alabama’s Senate on Tuesday night passed the Human Life Protection Act, which would make performing an abortion a felony punishable by a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment. The only exception is in cases where the mother’s life is at risk ― not for incest or rape.
The Alabama bill follows a Georgia law signed last week that bans abortion as soon as a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat. A heartbeat can usually be detected around six weeks into a pregnancy, when many women are not yet aware of their condition.
“Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake,” Jovovich wrote in her post. “Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks ― before most women even realize they’re pregnant ― including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying.”
Jovovich said she had an emergency abortion two years ago, when she was working in Eastern Europe and was 4 1/2 months pregnant.
“I went into pre-term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through,” she wrote.
The actress also noted that “abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”
When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative.
Many other celebrities, athletes and other entertainers also have called out Alabama politicians on social media.
The Alabama abortion ban now goes to the desk of Gov. Kay Ivey (R), who has not indicated if she will sign it.