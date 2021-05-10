Comparisons between millennials and members of Generation Z have dominated the cultural conversation of late. But perhaps some of the best observations have come from the funny folks on Twitter.
Below, we’ve rounded up 27 funny and relatable tweets about the millennial vs. Gen Z culture war.
every generation has a painful breakup. gen z and tik tok. millennials and vine. gen x and cultural relevance— Astead (@AsteadWesley) August 1, 2020
Gen Z: *express nostalgia for the early aughts of their childhood*— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) April 12, 2019
Millennials: so first of all?? we didn’t start the fire, ok?? It was ALWAYS burning, and here are a list of things from the time period you reference to prove it
By Millennial standards I’m good at makeup, by Gen Z standards I am a caveman— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) November 9, 2020
As a millennial I can’t help but be jealous of gen z because we grew up with tech but it was all 1st gen bullshit. Like oh you’re 16 and use waze to get around? That’s cool I had a giant TomTom gps in my 2004 CRV and I couldn’t figure out how to get it to stop speaking French.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) October 19, 2019
sure millennials had britney and madonna kissing at the VMAs...... but gen z has megan thee stallion and cardi scissoring live at the GRAMMY’S!! i think that just about settles it. https://t.co/FFsWTOe4P4— Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) March 16, 2021
Gen Z: lol fucking millennials— 9/10 on the wickedness scale 👉👈 (@fiddleyoumust) June 14, 2020
Millennials: lol fucking boomers.
Boomers: Fuck all y'all kids
Gen X: pic.twitter.com/1eAZr1NGKB
Lady Bird is a tribute to older millennials who cried to Dave Matthews and lived and died by Kazaa. Booksmart is that for juuling, Tik Tok loving gen z teens. We need a movie for younger millennials who graduated in 2010 and had to live through Jersey Shore and Lil Wayne.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) October 19, 2019
i am a millennial in that i have to google madison beer. i am gen z in that i have to google chris d’elia.— saint cignatius (@saintcignatius) June 17, 2020
It’s so cute when Gen Z tries to insult us millennials. We had metal slides and lawn darts, you can’t touch us— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) January 18, 2021
If Millennials could bring curves back after decades of waif culture, then it’s Gen Z’s sworn duty to make cellulite cool.— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) March 19, 2021
gen z kid: I hate u so much— Christopher Ashman (@CAshmanActor) June 17, 2020
me, a millennial: good
Tik Tok is just Gen Z living the Millennial dream of getting famous from the N*SYNC dance you choreographed, filmed on your parents’ camcorder, and then sat them down to watch.— Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) July 11, 2020
Reading a lot about how Gen Z hates Millennials for our dumb side parts, as if middle parts were not a key part of our Proud Millennial Heritage pic.twitter.com/bG0AfjtdJT— Gabrielle Moss (@Gaby_Moss) February 10, 2021
gen z: (roasts millennials)— 🐀 zilly ✨ | TWEWY TWEWY TWEWY TWEWY TWEWY TWEWY T (@ZillySqueaks) June 14, 2020
millennials who have been doing that for years: haha right on little dudes
Gen Z can say whatever you want about my millennial ass, my Gen Alpha daughter will avenge me in whatever apocalyptic wasteland exists in 16 years— Fossilized Tree Resin (@Jamberee13) June 20, 2020
gen z vs. millennials. barely $20 between them. no money involved it's all passion— JP (@jpbrammer) March 1, 2021
millennials: i don’t understand gen z aesthetics— helen (@helen) May 21, 2020
millennials in 2006: pic.twitter.com/LeiTiXOOuv
boomer: I’ve learned how to achieve wealth through hard work— Christopher Ashman (@CAshmanActor) September 29, 2020
gen z: I’ve learned that my voice and actions can inspire real change
me, a millennial: my instagram presence gets me free shampoo
the "millennials vs gen z" shit is so weird and desperate. you are 35 years old. it doesn't matter if 17 year olds think your jeans are cool.— 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) February 15, 2021
millennials to Gen Z as the recession nears pic.twitter.com/K1w45bpIZi— Gene Park, CEO of Pizza Butt (@GenePark) August 14, 2019
My 11-year-old, during a conversation about the differences between Millennials and Gen Z: well you Millennials are all so whiny and tired because you had to pretend to be hetero for so long— Elle M. (they/them) (@ellle_em) November 14, 2020
has gen z discovered that adult millennials used to form quidditch leagues yet— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 2, 2021
boomers: i hate my wife— ꧁Madimoiselle꧂ (@drivingmemadi) July 26, 2020
millennials: i hate my life
gen z: beesechurger
Millennials won't marry you if you're from another tribe.— wolfie (@TheIgboWolf) February 19, 2021
Gen Z won't marry you if you're from another zodiac sign
boomers: no gay marriage— Adam Cerious (@Browtweaten) July 28, 2020
millennials: yes gay marriage
gen z: yes gay no marriage
Gen Z: hi guys welcome to my YouTube channel— wasura (@korty_EO) February 19, 2021
Millennials: pic.twitter.com/txdyR5eUUw
Gen Z and Millennials need to stop fighting about silly stuff and start teaming up to focus on what’s important: being nice to me— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 3, 2021