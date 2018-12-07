Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Nearly Half Of Millennials Would Give Up Sex Before Giving Up Amazon

Who says you can't have both?
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/07/2018 11:23am ET
Django via Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine a world without Amazon when we’ve grown so accustomed to shopping for millions of products in seconds and having them delivered to our door in days. But at what point has our shipping obsession gone too far?

A recent study found that 44 percent of millennials would give up sex for a year before giving up Amazon. Conducted by Max Borges Agency, the survey analyzed the shopping behavior of more than 1,000 American millennials who purchased products on Amazon in the past year. They also found that 77 percent of millennials would choose Amazon over alcohol for a year.

“Amazon is clearly being viewed as an essential way of life for millennials – one that at least in the short term could outweigh their need for intimacy,” says Lindsay Stuart, vice president of Business Intelligence at Max Borges Agency.

Max Borges Agency

This raises the question: Should millennials be having better sex? If you’re willing to go abstinent for Amazon, maybe it’s time you step up your sex game. You don’t have to ditch your Prime account for an orgasm, though, because Amazon’s best-selling sex toys are beloved for a reason. In fact, there are actually a lot of useful sex accessories worth adding to your shopping card — and your bedroom.

Keep your deliveries cumming with these seven top-reviewed sex toys from Amazon that will save you from clicking “save for later” on your sex life.

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A classic vibrator
Amazon
Nine vibration modes and a discreet sound are why the Paloqueth Waterproof Dildo Vibrator Clit Simulatoris the best selling sex toy on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating and 750 reviews.
2
This sleek fleshlight
Amazon
Squeezable panels allow the PALOQUETH Realistic Male Sleeve Stroker to feel tighter the harder you grip.
3
A beginner set of butt plugs
Amazon
Get started with this Hisionlee Sexy Toys 4PCS Anal Plug Set featuring flexible plugs in four different sizes.
4
This cute clitoral massager
Amazon
This waterproof LELO SONA Cruise Pink Sonic Clitoral Massager uses sonic pulses instead of vibrations for deeper pleasure
5
A couple-friendly cock ring
Amazon
Perfect for couples who want to play, the IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring has over 700 reviews on Amazon.
6
This pleasuring prostate massager
Amazon
Ten massage modes make the PALOQUETH Male Vibrating Prostate Massager Sex Toy a best seller with over 800 reviews
7
A high-tech tingle for two
Amazon
The We-Vibe Sync Adjustable Couples Vibrator can be controlled with a wireless remote or with an app for long distances rendezvous.
