Fans Celebrate Makeup-Free Millie Bobby Brown For Wearing Pimple Patch During Interview

Millie Bobby Brown is embracing her natural beauty with another makeup-free look.
The “Stranger Things” star, 20, went makeup-free for Thursday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
While Brown shared details about her wedding-themed birthday party last month, fans couldn’t help but focus their attention on her low-key look.
In a preview clip shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Brown opted for no makeup but covered up her acne with a purple butterfly-shaped pimple patch from her beauty line, Florence by Mills.
She adorably coordinated the acne sticker with a light purple oversized sweatshirt and matching shorts. The “Damsel” actor tied her look together with a sleek bun with a center part.
Brown’s fans took to the video’s comments section to praise the young star for the look.
“I love that she’s not wearing any makeup,” one person wrote, while another added, “She’s so real for wearing the acne sticker.”
Someone else commented, “You made my day wearing no make up. I’m starting to feel represented in media.”
“This is what young girls need to be seeing, not all the bold glam filters and photoshop on social media,” another added.
Brown hasn’t shied away from getting candid on social media about her acne breakouts in the past.
Back in October, she gave fans another unfiltered look at her face without makeup.
In the first snapshot, the “Enola Holmes” actor sported a light glam look with sparkling eyeshadow and lipstick, while the second photo featured a raw, close-up of her acne breakouts.
“@florencebymills send help!” she captioned the pic.