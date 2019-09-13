Millie Bobby Brown is apologizing for one of the “Stranger Things” we’ve seen in the beauty space this year.

The “Godzilla” actor came under fire for publishing a video last week of her supposedly replicating her nighttime skin care routine to support her new vegan skin care line, Florence by Mills.

In the YouTube clip, it becomes apparent that the 15-year-old star isn’t actually washing off her makeup or applying anything, as the makeup on her face remains intact and no products are used, despite her verbal commentary throughout the clip, where she says things like, “I’m applying now!”

Instagram Screenshots from Millie Bobby Brown's skin care video.

After lots of backlash, Brown apologized on Instagram Thursday for the nearly two-minute video where she supposedly tried out products like a face mist, scrub and a moisturizer.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” the actor wrote. “I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed.”

She added, “I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too!”

Despite asking fans to share their thoughts, comments on Brown’s latest Instagram have been disabled, as have the comments on her video, which has over 425,000 views.

People on social media are still confused as to why the video happened in the first place.

I’m in tears Millie Bobby Brown did a skincare demo using her brands products WITHOUT ACTUALLY USING THEM LOOOOOOL — kayla (@kaylawolfenden) September 10, 2019

can’t stop thinking about that video of millie bobby brown pretending to apply her own skin care range omg — daisy 🥀 (@ggolddustwoman) September 11, 2019

Others thought the clip harkened back to the backlash Kylie Jenner faced for her suspicious face wash routine.

y’all seen that video of Millie Bobby Brown fake using her skincare line? ....it’s worse than Kylie’s video — bri (@_brixk) September 10, 2019

Jenner came under fire earlier this year for demonstrating how she uses her foaming face wash and washing her face for only six seconds, when most dermatologists recommend spending at least 20 to 30 seconds scrubbing, while others advise at least 60 seconds.

People also called out the beauty mogul for leaving so much foundation on that it was visible on her towel when she dried off her face at the end:

towel is FILTHY !!!!! https://t.co/eqGXnp8wgo — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 29, 2019

“Pretty Little Liars” actress Shay Mitchell also faced criticism for a Bioré makeup remover ad in September 2018 where it looked like she pretended to wipe off eye makeup: