Millie Bobby Brown Says She's Had A 'Year Of Healing' After Drama With TikTok Star

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to put her past relationship drama aside with no regrets.

The “Stranger Things” actor graced the cover of Allure magazine’s September issue, looking radiant in an assortment of instantly iconic images by photographer Jem Mitchell.

In the accompanying interview, she opens up about having been in an “unhealthy situation” with TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic more than a year ago ― a relationship she ultimately chose to walk away from.

Ecimovic was hit with online backlash in July of last year after he made a series of crude remarks about Brown in an Instagram Live. He also alleged that the two had sexual encounters and that her parents “knew about everything.” Later, he claimed that he’d “groomed” her. At the time, Brown was already dating her current boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

In her chat with Allure, Brown doesn’t mention Ecimovic by name, referring to him simply as a “blip.” Though she admits that his remarks left her feeling “very vulnerable,” she now feels empowered by the experience.

Millie Bobby Brown and current boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

“No one on the set knew I was going through this,” she explained. “So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself, and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew.”

She continued, “It was a year of healing. When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I’m worth everything and this person didn’t take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so fucking long.”

These days, Brown doesn’t keep any social media apps on her phone, noting that her official Instagram and Facebook pages are handled by members of her team. She stays in touch with fans only via blog posts on the website for Florence by Mills, the beauty brand she launched in 2019.