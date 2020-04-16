CORONAVIRUS

Millie Bobby Brown And Jimmy Fallon Play Singing 'Whisper Challenge'

The "Stranger Things" star and "The Tonight Show" host may have come up with the perfect pastime for bored coronavirus social distancers.

The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown showed off a silly way to spice up a Zoom chat on Wednesday.

The two played an online version of Fallon’s Whisper Challenge, each trying to guess random songs the other sang with the mute on.

As the two struggled, Brown blurted out, “This is dumb!”

And she may be right. But that’s no reason this can’t become a pastime for bored coronavirus social distancers who have run out of things to say on video chat, but want to keep the connection going.

It might help to have a drink or two.

