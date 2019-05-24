Millie Bobby Brown Gets Learner's Permit, Playfully Warns Others On Road

Eleven has her hands on the steering wheel at 10 and 2, so that’s a good start.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the Netflix hit “Stranger Things,” posted a fun Instagram photo Thursday announcing that she passed a test for her learner’s permit.

Then the 15-year-old actress got cheeky, writing: “watch out cuz MBB is on the road ....”

Brown clarified that she will be accompanied by an adult with the proper credentials, adding “lol.”

Netflix joked in the comments that it would supervise while Brown did doughnuts in the Netflix parking lot. “Harry Potter” franchise alum Matthew Lewis joked, “Like we don’t have enough crazy drivers in this country!”

“Stranger Things” wrapped filming of the third season in November and is scheduled to premiere July 4.

In meantime, Brown stars in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” out May 30.