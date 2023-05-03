Millie Bobby Brown’s New ‘Paparazzi Disguise’ Is So Silly, Twitter Had To Crack Jokes

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the world premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” in 2022. Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown proved to be a dedicated pupil of the Clark Kent school of disguise when she attempted to go incognito in front of paparazzi in Italy.

Photographers caught the “Stranger Things” star roaming Milan with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, on Friday, and the couple seemed amused by the attention.

Bongiovi (second from left) and Brown (at right) in Milan on Friday.

But looking more closely, it seems Brown and her beau may have been cooking up a scheme.

SuperPix via Getty Images

Just look at Brown’s face here ― her expression clearly communicates that hijinks are afoot.

SuperPix via Getty Images

And indeed, a shenanigan was in the works — because later that day, Brown was spotted again, in the same outfit and holding hands with Bongiovi, with a new accessory that camouflaged her identity even more than a wig and a surgical mask made it impossible to recognize the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

Bongiovi walks through Milan with... who is that? Who could that possibly be???

That’s right: Brown appears to have drawn a face on a box, put it over her head and proceeded to walk around like she had pulled off some master act of trickery. But hey, bonus points for matching the shade of the box perfectly to her lavender ensemble.

Bongiovi and the unknown mystery person, whose identity will likely forever remain secret.

Clearly, the get-up was a joke. Bongiovi was photographed laughing at her ridiculous disguise, while Brown waved to paparazzi, emphasizing that the two were just being goofballs.

Whoever-it-is waves to photographers. Could it be Banksy? One of the Daft Punk guys?

When photos of Brown’s silliness made their way to Twitter, fans couldn’t help but crack jokes. Many compared the “Enola Holmes” star to Shia LaBeouf, who showed up to a 2014 premiere with a bag over his head that read “I am not famous anymore.” Others felt Brown’s disguise had hints of Taylor Swift’s heroic efforts to thwart paparazzi, which have included walking sideways with her back to photographers and an allegation that she was once carried from her New York apartment to a car in a large suitcase.

To see how people responded to Brown’s antics, check out the tweets below.

omg she looks so beautiful pic.twitter.com/qkgspDfYIz — leo🍂 (@hoaxleo) April 28, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in Italy. pic.twitter.com/Y6swj0MPdu — Content For All (@ContentForAll) April 28, 2023

Next Halloween couple costume — NєνєrFσяgєт∂ємι♡♕ (@NeverForgetDemi) April 28, 2023

Not her putting eyelashes on the eyes 😭😭😭 — Mia 👻🔪 (@fkthisfranchise) April 29, 2023

For some reason, it reminds me of Shia pic.twitter.com/hK8Rrld9t3 — 那住🏽 (@jalibieber) April 29, 2023

She’s out here looking like Jeb from The Sims. pic.twitter.com/ruMO4VyewP — Z, Queen Of Random (@zajanatural) April 29, 2023

Graduated from Taylor Swift Institute of hiding! — Saee| ✨ (@ineedblankspace) April 29, 2023

She gonna pull a Taylor next pic.twitter.com/s1aZsBHvNR — WaeAl9 (@wae_al9) April 29, 2023

girl this aint bird box — realistic 🪄 (@rxalistic) April 28, 2023