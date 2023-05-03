What's Hot

Entertainmentmillie bobby brownJake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown’s New ‘Paparazzi Disguise’ Is So Silly, Twitter Had To Crack Jokes

Even Brown's fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, was laughing at her ridiculous attempt to hide from the cameras.
Elyse Wanshel

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the world premiere of “Enola Holmes 2” in 2022.
Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown proved to be a dedicated pupil of the Clark Kent school of disguise when she attempted to go incognito in front of paparazzi in Italy.

Photographers caught the “Stranger Things” star roaming Milan with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, on Friday, and the couple seemed amused by the attention.

Bongiovi (second from left) and Brown (at right) in Milan on Friday.
SuperPix via Getty Images

But looking more closely, it seems Brown and her beau may have been cooking up a scheme.

SuperPix via Getty Images

Just look at Brown’s face here ― her expression clearly communicates that hijinks are afoot.

SuperPix via Getty Images

And indeed, a shenanigan was in the works — because later that day, Brown was spotted again, in the same outfit and holding hands with Bongiovi, with a new accessory that camouflaged her identity even more than a wig and a surgical mask made it impossible to recognize the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

Bongiovi walks through Milan with... who is that? Who could that possibly be???
SuperPix via Getty Images

That’s right: Brown appears to have drawn a face on a box, put it over her head and proceeded to walk around like she had pulled off some master act of trickery. But hey, bonus points for matching the shade of the box perfectly to her lavender ensemble.

Bongiovi and the unknown mystery person, whose identity will likely forever remain secret.
SuperPix via Getty Images

Clearly, the get-up was a joke. Bongiovi was photographed laughing at her ridiculous disguise, while Brown waved to paparazzi, emphasizing that the two were just being goofballs.

Whoever-it-is waves to photographers. Could it be Banksy? One of the Daft Punk guys?
SuperPix via Getty Images

When photos of Brown’s silliness made their way to Twitter, fans couldn’t help but crack jokes. Many compared the “Enola Holmes” star to Shia LaBeouf, who showed up to a 2014 premiere with a bag over his head that read “I am not famous anymore.” Others felt Brown’s disguise had hints of Taylor Swift’s heroic efforts to thwart paparazzi, which have included walking sideways with her back to photographers and an allegation that she was once carried from her New York apartment to a car in a large suitcase.

To see how people responded to Brown’s antics, check out the tweets below.

