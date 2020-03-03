Millie Bobby Brown's Adorable New Puppy Is The Complete Opposite Of A Demogorgon

Millie Bobby Brown has introduced her adorable new puppy to the world.

The “Stranger Things” actor ― who turned 16 last month ― shared a snap of herself kissing the cute canine called Winnie to Instagram over the weekend.

“I shall call her winnie, and she shall be mine. she shall be my winnie,” Brown captioned the image, referencing the jellyfish scene in “Finding Nemo.”

Brown’s post elicited an outpouring of love, with many of her friends and fans swooning over the little pooch they speculated is a cockerpoo, cavapoo or labradoodle. HuffPost has reached out to Brown’s representatives for confirmation.

Brown marked her 16th birthday with an Instagram post in which she acknowledged, in the caption, how the years since garnering worldwide fame for her portrayal of Eleven in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series “haven’t been easy.”

“There are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she wrote, later saying she would not be defeated and would “continue doing what i love and spreading the message [of kindess] in order to make change.”

Check out the post here: