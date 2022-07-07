'Stranger Things' Creators Respond To Millie Bobby Brown's Season 4 Complaint

Millie Bobby Brown, center, recently suggested that “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer kill off more characters. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown says “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer need to get a little more ruthless with the show’s ever-expanding cast.

“It’s way too big,” Brown, who plays Eleven on the hit Netflix series, joked in an interview with The Wrap. “Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’”

The Duffers told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that they heard Brown’s comments.

“What did Millie call us? She said we were ‘sensitive Sallies.’ She’s hilarious,” Matt Duffer said, per Rolling Stone. “Believe us, we’ve explored all options in the writing room.”

Brown also said the Duffers should take a cue from “Game of Thrones” and wipe out a main character. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, suggested having a massacre that takes out half the cast.

The two were laughing during the conversation so these may not have been very serious suggestions.

Either way, the Duffers said that approach wasn’t for them.

“Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike [Finn Wolfhard], it’s like... that’s depressing... we aren’t ‘Game of Thrones,‘” Matt Duffer said on “Happy Sad Confused.” “This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not ‘Stranger Things’ anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

Matt Duffer also pointed to the ripple effect of a single death early in the series.

“So, even when Barb dies, there’s two seasons worth of grappling with that,” he said. “So imagine – is that something we’re interested in exploring or not interested in exploring?”

