Millie Bobby Brown Has An Idea For A ‘Stranger Things’ Episode — And It’s Epic

Millie Bobby Brown has her eyes on the perfect ending for “Stranger Things.”

The actor, who stars as the mysterious, psychokinetic Eleven on the Netflix show, recently revealed to Total Film that she’s been dreaming up ideas for the finale of the award-winning series.

“I’d love to be the writer! I’d make it more of a musical,” Brown told the British film publication. “But, you know, they don’t entrust it in the hands of me, which they should.”

Advertisement

Set in the ’80s, “Stranger Things” follows a group of young friends who witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The 18-year-old star then nodded to the long-running, award-winning comedy sitcom starring Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day as inspiration for her concept.

“Trust me, I can do the finale to ‘Stranger Things,’ and it would be great,” Brown added. “I think it should be like ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.’ Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that — a musical episode.”

In the last episode of the fourth season of “It’s Always Sunny,” Charlie Kelly (Day) hilariously staged a rock opera based on his song “Nightman” and recruited the rest of the gang to help him with it.

Advertisement

The upcoming fifth season of “Stranger Things,” which has already been announced as the show’s last, is expected to be a powerful conclusion to one of Netflix’s biggest shows.

Brown went on to reveal whether she would be open to appearing in a spin-off of the show.

“I’m just so focused on Enola [Holmes],” she said, referring to her upcoming Netflix film “Enola Holmes 2.” “Stranger Things — we saw it, we love it, we have big hearts. But let’s make more Enolas. Let’s put that on Netflix. But other than that, I’d love to see another bald-headed 10-year-old get given that opportunity. I would help her navigate it.”

In July, Netflix announced the Duffer Brothers — Matt and Ross Duffer — the creators of the beloved show, launched Upside Down Pictures. This new production company will develop a spin-off as part of the brothers’ overall deal with the streamer.

“I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spin-off, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off, or that it’s another number,” Matt said during an episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, which aired on July 4.

“That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent, I don’t know how, many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different. The most important connective tissue, I would say, is the storytelling sensibility of it,” he added.

Advertisement