Millie Bobby Brown Reacts To Viral 'Stranger Things' Fan Theory About Final Season

This post discusses plot details from Season 4 of “Stranger Things.”

When “Stranger Things” Season 4 hit Netflix in May, it became one of the most-watched Netflix releases of all time, according to CNET. Fans have been clamoring for the fifth and final season ever since — with Millie Bobby Brown finally addressing their theories Sunday.

Brown took a break from promoting her latest film “Enola Holmes 2” to answer these questions in an interview with ET. She assured fans she doesn’t know as much as they think, as the Duffer brothers are as tight-lipped as showrunners could possibly be.

“They don’t tell me anything,” Brown said about the Duffer brothers. “You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I’m gonna spill the deets.”

“People say, ‘Oh, you can’t say too much, like don’t spoil it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don’t know anything,’” she said.

Brown attended the "Enola Holmes 2" world premiere in New York City on Thursday. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Brown, who portrays the psychokinetic Eleven, tried hard to throw fans a bone, however.

Fans will recall Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Eleven’s Papa, the evil chief scientist who tortured her to suss out her psychokinetic powers, was killed last season when the two came face to face. She said she hopes for his return in Season 5 — and misses the actor, himself.

“The Duffers always promised that I was gonna come back.” – @MatthewModine on Dr. Brenner’s return in #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/B2bL0Jhi4o — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 28, 2022

Eleven’s friend Eddie Munson, who joined the ragtag group of friends in Season 4 but died when the evil Vecna demon invaded their fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, has left fans theorizing about his return as a corrupted second-in-command to Vecna.

“I mean, it’s a good fan theory,” Brown said before addressing the death of Billy (Dacre Montgomery). “Yeah, it sucks sometimes. I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in Season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that.”

While both Papa and Billy served as terrifying antagonists for Eleven, Brown certainly has good reason to miss the actors themselves for adding such weight to the successful series. Whether they’ll return for Season 5 remains unclear — as does its release date.

i feel like the duffers are trying to trick us into thinking eddie’s coming back & then when s5 comes out it’ll look like eddie’s still alive but the big twist halfway through is that it’s not eddie, just vecna — kas / SCAREoline 🦇🍦hendermunson family (@corrodedkas) October 24, 2022

I still stand by my theory that the "Master of Puppets" song wasn't in reference to Eddie becoming the master to the bats but Vecna becoming the master of Eddie and using him like a puppet next season. He'd be the perfect vessel because the party loves him. Which makes them weak. — 🕯 𝔸𝕃𝔼𝕏_𝕎𝕆𝕃𝔽 🕯 (@0live0xenfree) October 25, 2022

