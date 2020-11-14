Militia Groups, Conspiracy Theorists Rally In D.C. For Election Loser Donald Trump

More than a thousand demonstrators swarmed Washington, D.C., on Saturday in a show of support for President Donald Trump, whose loss to President-elect Joe Biden was determined exactly one week ago.

The “Million MAGA March” didn’t quite live up to its name, though more than a thousand Trump supporters did show up on Freedom Plaza in a show of solidarity with the president, who has spent the last week desperately seeking to overturn the results of the election by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud.

This is giant. Hundreds of Proud Boys and supporters marching on the streets of DC chanting “FUCK ANTIFA” two hours ahead of the #MillionMAGAMarch. pic.twitter.com/KfZpEq7KYE — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 14, 2020

Demonstrators came out to support Trump’s baseless claims that widespread voter fraud in states that Trump lost by thousands of votes means that Biden’s Electoral College victory is illegitimate. Trump and his legal team have provided little to no evidence of the alleged fraud and have lost multiple court battles in the process. Trump’s refusal to submit to reality has also caused him to turn against Fox News, which has accurately called the election for Biden.

Counter-protestors also made their voices heard, though they were largely separated from Trump supporters by police. As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been reported.

While Trump encouraged his supporters to come out on Saturday in a tweet that also teased his own appearance, the president could only be bothered for a drive-by wave. Multiple videos on Twitter showed the president’s motorcade roll past his most ardent supporters, waving through a window on his way to Sterling, Virginia, where he planned to play golf for the day.

President Trump’s motorcade drove by hundreds of supporters, who had gathered in Washington to protest the outcome of the presidential election, on the way to his private golf club in Virginia on Saturday. https://t.co/sTZszkegLf pic.twitter.com/AwvbYX69p0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 14, 2020

Some supporters chanted “Four more years!” as the motorcade drove by, Reuters reported. But when the march ends, and Biden is sworn into office on Jan. 20, Trump’s supporters ― much like the president himself ― will have to face a harsh reality: There won’t be another four years of the Trump presidency.