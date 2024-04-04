Thieves Steal As Much As $30 Million In Cash From Los Angeles Vault: Reports

Tens of millions of dollars in cash was reportedly stolen from a Los Angeles storage facility’s vault in a brazen Easter Sunday theft, which is being called one of the greatest heists in the city’s history.
As much as $30 million was discovered missing Monday morning after workers opened the vault, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and other outlets, citing sources familiar with the investigation.
The burglars reportedly accessed the vault from the building’s roof the night before and somehow managed to avoid triggering its alarm system.
A spokesperson for the FBI’s LA office confirmed to HuffPost that the agency and police are jointly investigating a large theft of money that took place Sunday in the San Fernando Valley, but declined to provide further details.
The investigation is “active and ongoing,” the spokesperson added.
The vault is said to be located at a GardaWorld facility in LA’s Sylmar neighborhood. The side of the building was seen Wednesday with an apparent hole that’d been boarded up, though it’s unclear if it’s related to the theft, local station ABC7 reported.
GardaWorld identifies itself as one of the world’s largest privately owned security and risk companies, with 35,000 clients that have included L’Oréal and the American Red Cross, according to its website.
Representatives with GardaWorld did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The theft is among the largest cash burglaries in LA’s history, and it also surpassed any armored-car heist in the city, according to the Times.
Other record-setting robberies include the 1997 theft of $18.9 million in cash — the equivalent of more than $30 million today — from an armored facility in downtown Los Angeles.
When contacted by HuffPost, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department had no updates as of Thursday and offered no further comment.