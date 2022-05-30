Millions Raised For Kids Of Slain Uvalde Teacher And Husband Who Died Days Later

Irma Garcia, 46, died Tuesday while attempting to shield her fourth-grade students from a gunman who opened fire in her classroom with an assault rifle, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Joe Garcia, 50, brought flowers to his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning. He died soon afterwards, collapsing moments after he returned home. His nephew, John Martinez, said his uncle’s death was triggered by grief.

The Garcias left behind four children: Cristian, 23; Jose, 19; Lyliana, 15; and Alysandra, 12.

A GoFundMe page set up by Irma Garcia’s cousin, Debra Austin, set an initial goal of $10,000 to support the Garcia family for various expenses after her death.

“Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody......no questions asked. She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them,” Austin wrote.