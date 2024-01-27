Newlywed Milo Ventimiglia Addresses Wife's Strange 'Gilmore Girls' Connection

Milo Ventimiglia is well aware of the bizarre “Gilmore Girls” connection to his wife.
The beloved heartthrob broke quite a few hearts when he got married in October, and tried quelling that pain on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Friday before acknowledging how strange it is that his wife, Jarah Mariano, shares the same last name as his “Gilmore Girls” character.
Ventimiglia notably played Alexis Bledel’s bad-boy love interest, Jess Mariano, on the show.
“It’s a very easy connection to make,” he told Kimmel on Friday. “I think once people started to know her name in connection to my name and my name in connection to her name, I was like, ’Oh yeah, that’s right, that used to be my name.”
Ventimiglia quietly married Mariano, a Hawaiian model with Korean descent, in a private ceremony. He previously dated his “Heroes” co-star Hayden Panettiere and onscreen love interest from “Gilmore Girls.”
“I’m sorry…..Milo Ventimiglia married someone with the last name Mariano? Absolutely incredible,” wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter.
Others were devastated Ventimiglia had gotten married at all — and ruined their chances with him. As the actor himself acknowledged Friday, “I’m sure there’s a few broken hearts.”
“There’s more than a few; there are a lot,” replied Kimmel, before reading off a litany of comments on social media: “Nobody talk to me, I’m in mourning, Milo Ventimiglia just got married and it wasn’t to me, what’s the point anymore?”
“The point is there’s a lot of life,” the actor replied, “and there’s a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there.”