What's Hot

Here Are 8 No-Touch Insect-Catching Tools If You're Terrified Of Bugs

How To Tell Your Child That They Have ADHD

How Lurking On Wall Street Influenced 'Succession' Fashion

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

The Best Brands Of Store-Bought Salsa, According To Mexican Chefs

Kiss' Paul Stanley Slammed Over Twitter Rant On Gender-Affirming Care

Daughter Of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Shaq Barrett Drowns In Family Pool

If Your Yard Has Seen Better Days, You Need These 29 Things

This Men’s Workout Underwear Is Actually Supportive, According To Reviewers

GOP Election Officials Walk Fine Line On Fraud, Integrity Ahead Of 2024

ABC Makes A 'Big Yikes' Blunder In Introducing Knicks-Heat Halftime Show

Josh Hawley’s ‘Mighty Man’ Claim Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Entertainmentstreet artgilmore girlsbanksy

Milo Ventimiglia Confesses To 'Banksy' Stunt

The "This Is Us" actor ratted on his own "mischief"-making from his "Gilmore Girls" days.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Milo Ventimiglia has copped to pulling a prank on the “Gilmore Girls” set that was inspired by the anonymous British street artist Banksy.

Ventimiglia, appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last week, recalled “causing mischief” in the early 2000s during long days filming the show on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, California.

“I was really into stencil work, like Banksy and stuff like that, and so I cut this stencil based on a Banksy stencil of a little rat holding a megaphone with some audio phones and I proceeded to spray-paint it in different places around this lot here,” he told host Jennifer Hudson.

Ventimiglia had planned to “do it on a massive level” while filming for the show at night and then “call the studio control and say, ‘You have a rat problem,’” he remembered. “But I never had the guts to do just that, so we left it a couple times near my parking spot and whatnot.”

The “This Is Us” actor also admitted to carving his name “in a few studio locations.”

Watch the interview here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community