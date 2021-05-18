Milo Ventimiglia Maintains His Shorts Are 'Normal Length' After Online Frenzy

Milo Ventimiglia insists he didn’t intend to spark men’s summer fashion discourse when he was spotted in a pair of so-called “short shorts” last month.

Appearing on “The Talk” Monday, the “This Is Us” and “Gilmore Girls” star opened up about his buzzed-about gym attire, explaining that his shorts appeared to be shorter than they actually are following a mid-workout adjustment.

“I swear to God, this is just a guy leaving the gym,” he said. “I wasn’t even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out, I kinda pull them up just so I can work a little harder.”

Ventimiglia, 43, had fans swooning in April when he was photographed on at least two occasions leaving a West Hollywood gym in running shorts that showed off his impressively toned legs.

IF MILO VENTIMIGLIA WANTS TO WEAR SHORT SHORTS DEAR GOD LET HIM!! pic.twitter.com/viFV2HW7KB — Debra DiGiovanni (@DebraDiGiovanni) April 13, 2021

New Milo Ventimiglia short shorts just dropped pic.twitter.com/CX6SpwbSjb — Chariso Kay 🇵🇸 (@charisokay) April 21, 2021

The photos coincided with the hashtag #5InchSeam going viral on TikTok, and days later, Men’s Health responded to the frenzy by declaring, “The summer of 2021 will be all about guys showing some leg.”

Since then, media outlets like Harper’s Bazaar and GQ followed suit, with the latter urging men to “free the calf! And maybe some of the thigh!”

Earlier this month, Ventimiglia himself appeared to have caught on. On May 6, he posted a photo of a pair of ASRV Sportswear shorts to Instagram with the caption: “Ride em high kids.”

And after noting that the shorts have been joked about among fellow gymgoers, Ventimiglia said he’s taking the newfound attention to his workout gear in stride.

“Whatever anybody got excited about, or GQ calling it ‘short shorts summer,’ I’m excited about,” he quipped. “Whatever people want to do, that’s cool.”

Catch Milo Ventimiglia’s appearance on “The Talk” below.