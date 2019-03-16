Australia Bans Ex-Breitbart Writer Milo Yiannopoulos After Mosque Attack Hate Dig

The controversial right-wing commentator had planned to visit the nation soon as part of a speaking tour. But Australian authorities decided to yank his permission to come following his Facebook post saying attacks like the one in Christchurch happen because the establishment “mollycoddles extremist leftism and barbaric, alien religious cultures.”

He also defended extreme American right-wing commentator Candace Owens, whom a suspected gunman in the attack named as an inspiration. He claimed he has spent his career “denouncing political violence.”

Following the news that he’s now barred from the country, Yiannopoulos complained in a new Facebook post: “I’m banned from Australia, again, after a statement in which I said I abhor political violence.”

Government officials were appalled by Yiannopoulos’ comments about “barbaric cultures,” and said they would make a statement about denying him permission to enter the country Saturday afternoon, according to the Herald.

Violent protests erupted when Yiannopoulus spoke in Melbourne in 2017.

“Surely the Liberal government is not going to issue a visa to someone so he can conduct a tour to promote hatred against Muslims,” said Australian Labor Party representative Tony Burke.

Yiannopoulos, who’s British but was once a rising star in the American alt-right movement, left Breitbart two years ago after he posted comments that appeared to support pedophilia.

President Donald Trump tweeted on his behalf in 2017 after students at the University of California at Berkeley protested against a planned appearance on campus by Yiannopoulos.