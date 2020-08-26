Milwaukee Brewers Postpone Game Against Cincinnati Reds

The Milwaukee Brewers postponed a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, multiple sources reported. The decision is an apparent show of protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Major League Baseball game was postponed not long after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks boycotted a playoff game against the Orlando Magic, also on Wednesday.

Police officers in Kenosha shot Blake, 29, multiple times in the back after responding to a “reported domestic incident” on Sunday. Bystander video of the shooting shows officers with their guns drawn at Blake as he walks away with his back to them. As Blake approaches a parked SUV, opens the car door and leans in, police open fire on him.

The shooting prompted protests and civil unrest in Kenosha and other cities in the U.S., calling for an end to police shootings of Black people.

The protests add to the ongoing demonstrations that have taken place since May, in light of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain ― all of whom were killed by police officers.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!