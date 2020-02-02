Pregnant Woman Killed In Drive-By Shooting. Her Baby Survives.

A pregnant woman was killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting in Milwaukee, but her child survived after being delivered by emergency cesarean section.

The baby boy was just 26 weeks old but was listed in stable condition late Saturday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Annie Sandifer, 35, was a passenger in a party bus parking near a restaurant when an unidentified gunman fired five shots from the sunroof of a passing car, according to police. After Sandifer was hit, the bus driver headed immediately to a nearby hospital, where Sandifer died.

The gathering on the party bus was to celebrate a family event, according to relatives who spoke to CBS 58.

Those who knew her described Sandifer to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as the “best mother ever” who “did everything” for her kids. Friends, a large extended family and her husband, Lorenzo Sandifer, gathered for a memorial service outside the restaurant where she was shot.

Her relatives believe she was a random victim of a reckless shooting, according to CBS 58.

“Any time you can just get hit by a stray bullet out of nowhere then how can you be protected?” Sandifer’s father, James Office, asked a CBS 58 reporter.

Her aunt, Jeanette Thomas, who described herself as Sandifer’s “bestie,” told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Sandifer “had kids to go home to. She had a whole family.”

Police were still searching for the shooter Sunday.

