No 'Love Story': Milwaukee Theater Spots 1 Way To Counter Taylor Swift Film Frenzy

Movie fans in Milwaukee who can’t tolerate it with Taylor Swift and her hit “Eras Tour” movie have some notable options for what to watch instead: films featuring the singer’s exes.

Cara Ogburn — artistic director of Milwaukee Film, which oversees the Oriental Theatre — told The New York Times that she joked about the venue screening “all Jake Gyllenhaal movies” on days when it’s not showing “The Eras Tour.”

“True counterprogramming,” Ogburn told the paper.

The movies on “The Exes Tour” include Gyllenhaal’s “Donnie Darko,” Lautner’s “Twilight,” Hiddleston’s “Crimson Peak” and Styles’ “Dunkirk.”

“We were surprised to discover how many boyfriends she has had who have been in movies,” Ogburn told the Times.

Swift’s movie — already the highest-grossing concert film ever — is looking to hang on to its top spot at the box office in its second weekend and beat out the opening of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, the “Love Story” singer is set to drop her latest re-recorded album — “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” — next week.