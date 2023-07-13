What's Hot

EntertainmentESPNcelebrity pregnancy espy awards

Mina Kimes Surprises At ESPY Awards With Unexpected Date

The NFL analyst let a red carpet photo and a sly comment do all the talking.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

ESPN’s Mina Kimes reports on the NFL for a living, and she just gave an All-Pro personal announcement at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Kimes shared a photo of herself on the red carpet cradling her stomach.

“At the espys, brought a date,” she wrote on Twitter with a hearts emoji.

“Now that’s how you do a baby announcement!” ESPN colleague Sarah Spain wrote on Twitter.

Kimes, who’s married to music producer Nick Sylvester, received many well wishes from colleagues in and out of the sports network, which has been reeling from big-name layoffs. She also got a shoutout from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Here are a few of the funnier reactions:

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot