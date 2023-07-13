ESPN’s Mina Kimes reports on the NFL for a living, and she just gave an All-Pro personal announcement at the 2023 ESPY Awards.
Kimes shared a photo of herself on the red carpet cradling her stomach.
“At the espys, brought a date,” she wrote on Twitter with a hearts emoji.
“Now that’s how you do a baby announcement!” ESPN colleague Sarah Spain wrote on Twitter.
Kimes, who’s married to music producer Nick Sylvester, received many well wishes from colleagues in and out of the sports network, which has been reeling from big-name layoffs. She also got a shoutout from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Here are a few of the funnier reactions:
