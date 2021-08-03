HuffPost Finds

18 Mind-Blowing Sex Toys You'll Wanna Use Until The Sun Comes Up

From compact vibrators to double-ended dildos, these amazing sex toys will help you have a good night.
Rachel Dunkel and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Decided to stay in for the evening? Thankfully, there are plenty of sex toys you can enjoy solo or with a partner for hours on end. Whether you love rumbly vibrators or butt plug sets, here are a bunch of options that’ll help get you off all night long.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A powerful squishy vibe
Amazon
Perfect for solo or partner play, this squishy vibe comes with a flexible head and 10 vibration settings.

Get it from Amazon for $25.18.
2
A set of Ohnuts
Ohnut
These stretching, stackable rings can help make sex more comfy by creating a small buffer between you and your partner.

Get a set of 4 from Ohnut for $65 (available in two colors).
3
A Shibari Mini Halo
Amazon
This toy is small in size, but reviewers say it packs a large punch! With 20 different vibration patterns and a waterproof design, you can pleasure yourself in bed, the shower or wherever else you please.

Get it from Amazon for $27.95 (available in two colors).
4
A stroking sex toy
Rodeoh
It has a snug fit and textured interior perfect for anyone who is transitioning and on testosterone to stroke bottom growth.

Get it from Rodeoh for $26.
5
A double-ended dildo
Lovehoney
This double-ended toy will hit the spot for you and your partner. It has a curved shape and two insertable ends for amazing G-spot or P-spot stimulation.

Get it from Lovehoney for $149.99.
6
A vibrating cock ring
Amazon
Slip this toy on whenever you want to give your package a little boost. It comes with seven thrilling speeds and modes.

Get it for Amazon for $25.96.
7
A Satisfyer Pro 2
Amazon
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations. It'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).
8
A curved vibrator
Amazon
It's so quiet but full of power, thanks to five vibration patterns that'll target your nipples, clit and other sensitive areas.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
9
A Dame Fin finger vibe
Dame
This bendable device has five patterns and five intensities to choose from, so you can climax differently every single time. It's also very quiet, so no one will hear it!

Get it from Dame for $85 (available in two colors).
10
A four-piece anal plug set
Amazon
Try these butt plugs to find your perfect fit, so you can enjoy backdoor activities without discomfort. This set comes with four different-sized plugs, an enema and a bottle of travel-friendly lube.

Get it from Amazon for $15.77+ (available in two colors).
11
A tiny bullet vibe
Amazon
This portable gem easily fits in a bag, pocket or purse, so you can take advantage of good vibes on the go.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors).
12
A pair of silicone handcuffs
Unbound
Skip complicated knot-tying and get straight to the fun with these comfy handcuffs that'll be amazing for restraint play.

Get them from Unbound for $18 (available in two colors).
13
A Hitachi Magic Wand
Amazon
With two powerful speeds and strong, ah-mazing vibrations, you'll be cancelling those plans you had for the evening.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
14
A uniquely-shaped Pixie
Amazon
It'll hug your clit, comes with 10 different settings and doesn't make too much noise, so you can pleasure yourself without waking anyone up.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three colors).
15
A Maude vibrator
Maude
Target your clitoris and G-spot with three different vibration levels. It's not noisy and has a water-resistant design, in case you want to have some one-on-one time in your shower.

Get it from Maude for $45 (available in four colors).
16
An Unbound Squish
Unbound
You'll want to use this tiny toy ASAP, because it'll deliver stronger vibrations whenever you squeeze it. It's also very discreet, so you can enjoy it for hours without making much noise.

Get it from Unbound for $99.
17
A Dame Kip
Dame
This easy-to-grip vibe is designed for targeted stimulation, so it'll get to work on your clit with five different intensities and patterns.

Get it from Dame for $75 (available in two colors).
18
And An Unbound "Oh To Go" Bag
Unbound
Portable and packed with stimulating goodies, this travel-sized kit comes with everything you need for on-the-go pleasure. You'll get the travel bag, a Zip bullet vibe, single use packs of lube, clitoral gel, stimulation serum, a condom and a flushable wipe.

Get it from Unbound for $34.
16 Of The Best Sex Toys You Can Get On Amazon
shoppingRelationshipsSexsex toys