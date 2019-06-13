HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Hoxton/Tom Merton via Getty Images

Life is hectic, to say the least. But focusing on the present moment can help quiet the chaos, helping make you a more positive and productive person. Easier said than done, right?

Although mindfulness seems like an impossible luxury with everything going on in the world, there are ways to block out the noise and unlock the benefits of being present. And you don’t have to go at it alone. These four meditation and mindfulness apps that are on sale are a great starting point for beginners looking to learn how to begin mindfulness and meditation practices every day.

Each of these apps can help reduce stress and bring more positivity into your life. Take a look below at these four on-sale apps and how they work:

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Whoever said music is medicine definitely had the right idea. Focus@Will builds on that notion by curating scientifically optimized playlists to help you focus. There are more than 50 channels to choose from, including acoustic, focus spa, classical piano and electro Bach — music you can’t find anywhere else. Each track has been edited, remastered and reproduced to remove distracting elements and keep you present in the moment.

A lifetime premium subscription to Focus@Will usually costs $300, but you can sign up today for just $70.

Focus@Will: Lifetime Premium Subscription - $69.95



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Arguably the hardest part about mindfulness and meditation is fitting it into your busy schedule. The MindFi app gets it. It takes a fresh and practical approach to helping busy people learn mindfulness. The app features hand-tailored exercises for you based on your specific needs, goals and skill level. Need a midday boost? MindFi will recommend short meditation exercises you can do with your eyes wide open. Want to check things off your to-do list? It will provide a Pomodoro Technique timer that’ll break your projects into digestible segments. And if and when you have time, you can thoroughly decompress in just 10 minutes with a closed-eye meditation.

Usually, a lifetime subscription to MindFi Mindfulness costs $365, but right now it’s on sale for $39 — that’s 89% off!

MindFi Mindfulness: Lifetime Subscription - $39



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Forgetful? Anxious? You need to try Aware. This app is like putting your own mindfulness personal trainer on speed dial. You can access a massive library of meditation courses and expert-taught sessions whenever you want ― and you can complete them in minutes. There are also daily meditations, breathing exercises, and guides to help you manage your thoughts, boost your concentration and achieve other personal development skills. The app will even remind you to meditate.

Typically, a lifetime subscription to Aware Mindfulness goes for $75, but you can sign up today for only $29.

Aware Mindfulness: Lifetime Subscription - $29



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

If you’re a Type A person and want to start practicing mindfulness, Welzen is right up your alley. The app is minimal, organized and gets straight to the point with simple, subject-specific mindfulness meditations. You can even choose among five-, 10-, 15- or 20-minute guided meditations. You’ll also get a new meditation infused with a life lesson each day, which can help in boosting your mood and productivity, and even strengthening your personal relationships.

Stay on top of your game with a lifetime subscription to Welzen for just $30 — 80% off the usual price of $150.