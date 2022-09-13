Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak Joke About 'Insanely Complicated' Relationship At Emmys

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak playfully alluded to their unusual, if heavily scrutinized, relationship during a joint appearance at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The longtime pals and friendly exes appeared at Monday’s ceremony to present the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special. In their opening remarks, both seemed to predict the internet chatter their presence would inevitably create.

Advertisement

“To all the nominees, we just want to say: ‘Congratulations, you lazy sons of bitches,’” Kaling quipped. “We came up during network sitcoms ― 22 episodes a year!”

After Novak noted that the shooting schedule for a longer, more traditional series “would take up your whole life,” Kaling added, “You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your co-stars.”

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, who both launched their careers as staff writers on 'The Office,' just reunited to humorously present a writing award at the 2022 Emmys pic.twitter.com/jtbdsXiaLu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 13, 2022

Kaling’s remark was a wink at her shared history with Novak. The two met as co-stars and co-writers on the premiere season of “The Office” in 2004, and they dated on and off for about three years.

Advertisement

While their romance reportedly fizzled sometime in 2007, Kaling and Novak have nonetheless remained loyal friends and supporters of one another’s professional endeavors.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped fans from maintaining hope that the pair will reignite their romantic relationship ― as evidenced once again on social media Monday.

Please let Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak host the Emmys next year — Sarah Jenkins (@sarahjenkinsxo) September 13, 2022

I assume you would all like to see Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak together pic.twitter.com/BYRa4ioGMp — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 13, 2022

Some suggested there was a subtle message in the Emmy producers’ use of the Supremes’ 1964 hit, “Baby Love,” as Kaling and Novak’s entrance music. Many have speculated that Novak is secretly the father of Kaling’s two children, Katherine and Spencer.

Advertisement

PLAYING "BABY LOVE" WHEN BJ NOVAK AND MINDY KALING COME OUT TOGETHER IS A BIG TROLL — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) September 13, 2022

Kaling, who has never publicly revealed the paternity of her kids, addressed those rumors in an interview with Marie Claire published last month.

“It doesn’t bother me,” she said. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J.”