Mindy Kaling Tells Scary Story Of Detaining Car Break-In Suspect While Pregnant

“The Office” alum Mindy Kaling said this week she physically detained a car break-in suspect inside a vehicle that she and friend B.J. Novak had left in a parking lot. And she was 8 1/2 months pregnant at the time! (Watch the video below.)

Jimmy Kimmel asked Kaling apropos of Halloween this week if she’d ever been in a “genuinely scary situation.” The “Mindy Project” star delivered a bizarre account of her attempt to dine out with “Office” co-star Novak in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles a few years ago.

Kaling spotted a man staring at them as they exited the car and headed to the restaurant as the man remarked, “Hey, love you guys in ‘The Office.’” But the restaurant was closed and so they returned, only to find the same guy inside the car and Novak’s laptop open, she said.

Kaling went to the driver’s side to block the door so he couldn’t escape and Novak went into the passenger’s side, according to Kaling. Kimmel expressed alarm that she was very pregnant (Kaling was expecting her daughter Katherine, now 4) and leaning against the door in a dangerous situation.

“My sense of justice was greater than my sense of wanting to live, I guess,” she replied.

Novak confronted the man from the passenger side and demanded to know what he had taken while the man eyed the driver’s side for a possible getaway, recalled Kaling. But she held her ground.

When Novak got the laptop back, he signaled for Kaling to let the man out and off he went. But not without delivering some advice for the pair:

“You guys should be careful ― anybody could just get into your car,” the man said, according to Kaling.