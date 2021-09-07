“There was so much going on and so much heartbreak in the world that it felt strange to go out of my way and shine a light on some giant health information,” the “Never Have I Ever” co-creator added.

Kaling later shed some light on what it was like keeping her pregnancy out of the public eye throughout the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learned a lot from it,” the “Office” alum quipped, according to People magazine, at an event back in May. “Definitely like a once in a lifetime type of thing.”