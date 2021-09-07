Mindy Kaling would like to officially introduce the newest member of her family: her son, Spencer.
The actor, writer and producer shared a photo of her 1-year-old on Instagram for the first time over the weekend, to celebrate his first birthday.
“Friday was my son Spencer’s first birthday. My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you,” the “Mindy Project” star captioned the sweet photo, which showed her son facing away from the camera and playing with balloons.
“I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did!” she added, before revealing her son’s cute nickname. “Happy birthday, Spike!”
Though this is Spencer’s first appearance on Kaling’s Instagram, she delivered his surprise birth announcement during a virtual stop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last year.
“I’m telling it for the first time now. It feels so strange,” Kaling said at the time.
“There was so much going on and so much heartbreak in the world that it felt strange to go out of my way and shine a light on some giant health information,” the “Never Have I Ever” co-creator added.
Kaling later shed some light on what it was like keeping her pregnancy out of the public eye throughout the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I don’t know if I recommend everyone having a secret pregnancy during a worldwide pandemic, but I will say I learned a lot from it,” the “Office” alum quipped, according to People magazine, at an event back in May. “Definitely like a once in a lifetime type of thing.”