Mindy Kaling Teases 'Legally Blonde 3': 'Bend And Snap Is Forever'

Kaling and Goor were tapped to bring what Deadline called an “entirely new fresh spin” on the project in June 2020, replacing the original film’s screenwriters Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who adapted Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name back in 2001.

The “Never Have I Ever” creator didn’t reveal a timeline for when audiences might expect to see Elle on the big screen again. But all parties seem to be waiting for Witherspoon’s green light.