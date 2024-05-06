Entertainmentred carpetMet Galamindy kaling

Mindy Kaling Went Over The Top With Her Met Gala Look — Literally

Kaling said her dress was called "The Melting Flower of Time" — and just wait until you see the back.
Carly Ledbetter
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Kaling loved that her dress "had a little bling."
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Mindy Kaling’s architectural Met Gala look was over the top in the best possible way.

The “Mindy Project” star told Vogue that her structured gown was designed by the “incredible” Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

“It makes me so happy to rep such talented geniuses who happen to be from my community. It’s amazing,” Kaling said, before adding that her “gown had a name.”

“It’s called ‘The Melting Flower of Time,’” Kaling told Vogue’s livestream host, La La Anthony. “If you look at the cape, you can see that it looks like a flower that was once blossoming and is now melting.”

Kaling added that she loved that her dress “had a little bling.”

“It’s me after all,” she said with a laugh.

Kaling attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 6 in New York City.
John Shearer via Getty Images
Kaling's Met Gala outfit was designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.
Kevin Mazur/MG24 via Getty Images

The co-chairs for this year’s festivities include Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Anna Wintour.

The gala’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Guests were instructed to follow a dress code based on “The Garden of Time,” which is the title of a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard.

A closer look at the back of Kaling's gown, which she named "The Melting Flower of Time."
Marleen Moise via Getty Images

“The most obvious interpretation would be to embrace the ‘garden’ part of ‘The Garden of Time,’” Vogue instructed followers and guests. “Think melancholic florals (as moody florals aren’t moody enough).”

Wintour recognized that the theme and dress code could cause “confusion.”

“This exhibition broke my cardinal rule,” Wintour said during an appearance on the “Today” show Monday. “When we came up with the title ‘Sleeping Beauties,’ it’s wonderful and poetic and romantic, but actually ― it could be many, many things.”

