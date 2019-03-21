Mindy Kaling Launching Netflix Show Based On Her Experiences As An Indian-American Teen

Mindy Kaling is coming back to streaming TV with a show that sounds like it will hit close to home for many Indian-American fans.

The comedian is working on a 10-episode series with Netflix, the company announced Wednesday. The show, which does not yet have a title, will focus on the “complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl,” according to Deadline. It will reportedly draw inspiration from Kaling’s own experiences.

Kaling confirmed the news on Twitter, telling viewers to “get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments.”

I’m joining the @netflix fam! 🙌🏾 @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments. 🤦🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️🎉 More coming soon❣️https://t.co/fMnLYIpF5w — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 20, 2019

Many fans of South Asian descent, who’ve grown up with little representation on the small screen, expressed their excitement about the news. Several joked about being cast in the series.

THIS IS THE INDIAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION YOUNG ME NEEDED! go mindy go!!! — alyssa 💫 (@alyssanambiar) March 20, 2019