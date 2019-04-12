Mindy Kaling announced Thursday that she is looking for actors to fill the lead roles in her forthcoming Netflix comedy series ― and she’s holding an open casting call, meaning people can audition even if they aren’t affiliated with a union.

Kaling tweeted that she was “THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this” for her new project, which she announced last month and said would tell the story of “a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl.”

ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting calls for leads in my new @netflix show! I’m THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this. The parts are so juicy and funny, and I’m SO excited to meet you! Full info is here! GOOD LUCK! pic.twitter.com/GGsvfa3a0c — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 12, 2019

Kaling and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” executive producer Lang Fisher are set to create, write and executive produce the series, which is currently untitled, Deadline reported.

The creators are looking to cast three South Asian women in the forthcoming series, which the casting flyer says will begin shooting in July.

People on Twitter celebrated the open casting call, while calling attention to the lack of South Asian representation in Hollywood ― and a history of harmful cultural stereotypes portrayed in TV and film.

Incredible way to use your platform @mindykaling!! — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 12, 2019

IS THIS REAL LIFE?! An open casting call for Desi girls??! Are you kidding me??! Emailed in my headshots!! This Desi actress is so ready for this!!! Please everyone send me all the good vibes that I get chosen for this!!! pic.twitter.com/EGouQXaL4K — Danielle (@daniellemarixo) April 12, 2019

BROWN LADIES! IT'S OUR TIME TO SHINE. Submitted and sending good vibes to all my fellow desi actresses.

God bless Queen B @mindykaling.

🙏🏽✊🏽💅🏽🤲🏽👊🏽🙌🏽 #browngirlsrep #helloisitmeurlookingfor pic.twitter.com/5Bz5zjHMtQ — Hiftu Quasem (@HiffyQ) April 12, 2019