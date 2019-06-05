Mindy Kaling is open about a lot of things in her personal and professional life, but there’s one thing she chooses to keep private ― her relationship with her daughter.

“I’m on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships,” the “Late Night” actress said in an interview for Glamour’s June digital issue.

She added that “it’s really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That’s a boundary, but it’s a very small boundary. Everything else I really don’t have any issue sharing.”

In the interview, Kaling also said that there “wasn’t” a right time in her life to become a mom, but she’s happy “that it happened when it did.”

“I would have put it off indefinitely. I’ve seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant [and then it doesn’t happen],” she said.

“For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life,” Kaling said of her mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012. “Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day to day, so I’m so grateful for having Katherine.”

Kaling gave birth to Katherine in December 2017 and kept her daughter’s father’s identity private.

She doesn’t share photos of her daughter’s face, but she did share a recent anecdote with Ellen DeGeneres about what it’s like now that her daughter is a toddler (and getting better at negotiating).

“Every time I see her, it’s like Tony Soprano. I go up to her and I’m like, ‘Hey, you have to give me the remote control.’ And she’s like, ‘Give me your car keys,’” Kaling said. “She’s like in the mob. She’s smart. And she can barely talk, so that’s my life right now.”