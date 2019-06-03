Mindy Kaling's Description Of Life With A Toddler Is Spot-On

Parents of toddlers have compared their children to dictators, a**holes and even tiny drunk people. Mindy Kaling offered another hilarious description when talking about her young daughter.

The actress, who gave birth in December 2017, explained during a Monday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” how her home life has changed now that the girl, Katherine, is a toddler.

“When she was 3-months-old, it was easy because she was just a little blob,” said the “Late Night” star. “But now she’s a year-and-a-half, and I didn’t know how much bribery there was in being a parent.”

Kaling went on to compare Katherine to a mobster.

“Every time I see her, it’s like Tony Soprano. I go up to her and I’m like, ‘Hey, you have to give me the remote control.’ And she’s like, ‘Give me your car keys,’” Kaling said. “She’s like in the mob. She’s smart. And she can barely talk, so that’s my life right now.”