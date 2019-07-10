Ming-Na Wen, Voice Of Animated Mulan, Responds To New Teaser

Mulan has spoken.
Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the original Mulan character in the 1998 Disney animated movie of the same name, posted her take on the new live-action teaser on Twitter. It seems she’s pretty pleased, calling the short clip “epic.”
“Excited to see this ‘Mulan,’” she wrote. “Yifei Liu looks amazing as the warrior.”
Wen also gave a shoutout to her “Joy Luck Club” co-star Rosalind Chao, who’s playing Mulan’s mother, Hua Li, as well as Tzi Ma, who’s best known as Consul Han in “Rush Hour.” Ma is depicting Mulan’s father, Hua Zhou.
Though Wen appears to be on board with the film, the teaser has elicited mixed reactions because of its departure from the original’s exact characters and music. The movie’s apparent lack of the hilarious dragon guardian Mushu has drawn particularly strong reactions.
But others have defended the remixes, saying the film can hold its own without all the original characters.