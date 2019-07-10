Ming-Na Wen, Voice Of Animated Mulan, Responds To New Teaser

Mulan has spoken.

Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the original Mulan character in the 1998 Disney animated movie of the same name, posted her take on the new live-action teaser on Twitter. It seems she’s pretty pleased, calling the short clip “epic.”

“Excited to see this ‘Mulan,’” she wrote. “Yifei Liu looks amazing as the warrior.”

Wen also gave a shoutout to her “Joy Luck Club” co-star Rosalind Chao, who’s playing Mulan’s mother, Hua Li, as well as Tzi Ma, who’s best known as Consul Han in “Rush Hour.” Ma is depicting Mulan’s father, Hua Zhou.

Though Wen appears to be on board with the film, the teaser has elicited mixed reactions because of its departure from the original’s exact characters and music. The movie’s apparent lack of the hilarious dragon guardian Mushu has drawn particularly strong reactions.

the fact that’s there’s no mushu or music... DISHONOR! 🐉💯 https://t.co/XHU3lJpcVV — Nikita Dragun (@NikitaDragun) July 7, 2019

If Mushu isn’t in Mulan how are they going to recreate this iconic scene pic.twitter.com/G44WC6fml3 — Aami(NAH) (@aaminahhhhhhh) July 8, 2019

But others have defended the remixes, saying the film can hold its own without all the original characters.

#Mulan teaser is out! Love that they’ve gone back to a plotline more closely mirroring the original for this; the leaked early script was disturbing to say the least. I’ll miss the music, but on the flipside they‘re amping up the wuxia style action—and the casting looks on point. https://t.co/v1Rol5VZLQ — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) July 7, 2019

Unpopular(?) Opinion: Disney’s live-action Mulan does not need musical numbers, wisecracking dragons or beleaguered cricket sidekicks, and should be a war epic with many, many scenes of a badass Chinese woman warrior wielding a sword. — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) July 8, 2019

I totally get that people aren't happy about the lack of songs and Mushu. But here is the thing: The animated #Mulan was amazing and perfect so why should Disney bother? It will always be there for us. Why not just try something new that sets it apart? pic.twitter.com/GJ8mM0O79l — Chris Lam 🔜 SDCC (@OneWingedChris) July 9, 2019