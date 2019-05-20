If you thought beauty fridges were a step too far, you’re going to lose your mind when you hear about the latest over-the-top beauty trend: putting your beauty blenders in a tiny washing machine.

Yep, beauty internet is collectively going wild over this tutorial by Instagram beauty blogger Tiffany Lynette Davis, in which she uses a toy washing machine to “clean” her beauty blender — suds, spin cycle and all.

The adorable battery-powered gadget can actually be filled with water and soap, and it has a spinner inside that turns on with the push of a button. It even has a cute little detachable hose that allows the dirty water to drain out.

Let’s be clear: This is a children’s toy that isn’t intended for washing beauty blenders. But that hasn’t stopped folks from bombarding Davis with questions about where she found the accessory and how well it works.

Davis originally purchased the tiny washing machine for her dollhouse, she told HuffPost, when she had the idea to wash her beauty blender in it. In her full YouTube tutorial, she fills it with water and “soap” (she uses GlamGlow’s GentleBubble Daily Conditioning Cleanser) and pops a dirty beauty blender in the machine (she prefers Juno & Co.’s microfiber velvet sponge). The machine spins when she turns it on, then she drains the dirty water. Finally, she does a “rinse cycle” to reveal a much cleaner sponge.

Davis said she wouldn’t recommend this as a go-to method for regular cleanings, no matter how cute and ~extra~ it may be ― but light washes are fine.

“Would I recommend this for everyday use? No,” she says in the video. “Like I said, this is a toy. This is not a beauty blender or makeup sponge washer.”

That raises a good question, though. How should you be washing your beauty applicators? We know we should wash our blenders and sponges after every use and our brushes pretty frequently, but what are the best cleaning products to keep bacteria and breakouts at bay?

“I clean my blenders before every makeup application,” Davis told HuffPost. “I like to use the skin care that I’m currently using on my face to clean my beauty blenders. I have sensitive skin and I found my face getting irritated with a lot of the soaps that are made to wash your blenders with, so I just started using my face wash to cleanse them.”

If you’re interested in the novelty of the adorable washing machine, you can find it (and a lot of lookalikes, most of which popped up practically overnight) on Amazon. It’s only about $8, but it’s not Prime eligible, so keep an eye on how long it’ll take to ship.

If you’re looking for more sanitary ways to clean your beauty blenders and makeup brushes, we’ve rounded up some best-selling cleaning products to supplement their time in the spin cycle. Click through below for of the best products for cleaning beauty blenders and brushes:

