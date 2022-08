Black + Decker compact refrigerator (1.7 cubic feet)

This classic white option will blend into any dorm room decor, which will please students with a minimal aesthetic. The compact model uses a mere 70 watts of energy to keep food and drinks at temperatures as low as 33.8 degrees. Thanks to the reversible door and leveling legs, it can also be easily customized to fit into awkward or unconventional spaces. It also promises to be whisper quiet ("This is the one to buy if quiet running [is] important to you!” exclaimed reviewer Uncle Woody ) and boasts a convertible interior for stashing whatever combination of Coke Zero (cans OR bottles) you please.“This is a great mini-fridge for the office. I work on the opposite side of the building to our kitchen. So, if I want to leave my lunch in the kitchen refrigerator it is a pretty significant hike. Not to mention that our fridge is always full. So, I bought this and it's great. Freezes a single dinner/lunch frozen meal (or ice cubes with an ice tray that came with it). And, the coldest setting is exceptionally cold. It's great, quiet, does the job. I highly recommend it.” — B Quixote