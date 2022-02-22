Every now and then, getting hit with a pang of nostalgia for your wild party days can be a sweet reminder of where you’ve been and how much you’ve grown. However, when you’re running around with work and errands, doing fifty million things at the same time, the last thing you need is to try to sanitize your hands only to smell like regret and raspberry Smirnoff.

Per the CDC, you want a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And while that sounds like a high percentage, let me assure you, this does not mean that you have to smell like a distillery to stay clean. There are plenty of mini sanitizers to keep in your bag or on your desk that meet the CDC’s health recommendations and still smell like something you’d want on your body. From chamomile and lavender to coconut and lemon, scents range from earthy to fruity and everything in between.

And as COVID rages on, mini hand sanitizers have become a must-have for leaving the house, alongside your phone, keys and wallet. Every bottle listed below also falls under the TSA’s 3.4-ounce liquid limit, meaning they’re all travel-friendly and easily packable if you’re going really far from home. And again, they all contain at least 60% alcohol, so you can keep bacteria off your hands while you still smell nice.

If you’re looking for a mini hand sanitizer to take on the go, we’ve rounded up the cutest-looking and best-smelling options.

