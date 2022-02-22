Shopping

Mini Hand Sanitzers That Look Cute And Actually Smell Good

Mini and travel-size hand sanitizers you'll want to keep in your bag and car.

<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=66884&afftrack=handsanitizers-griffinwynne-021821-620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a&urllink=www.winkylux.com%2Fproducts%2Fhand-sanitizer%3Fsscid%3D21k6_ij42w%26utm_source%3Dshareasale%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_term%3D314743" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Winky Lux hand spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=66884&afftrack=handsanitizers-griffinwynne-021821-620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a&urllink=www.winkylux.com%2Fproducts%2Fhand-sanitizer%3Fsscid%3D21k6_ij42w%26utm_source%3Dshareasale%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_term%3D314743" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Winky Lux hand spray</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=handsanitizers-griffinwynne-021821-620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.piperwai.com%2Fproducts%2Fcleansing-hand-gel-lemongrass-blend-2oz%3F_pos%3D3%26_sid%3D86810c4d7%26_ss%3Dr" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="PiperWai sanitizer gel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=handsanitizers-griffinwynne-021821-620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.piperwai.com%2Fproducts%2Fcleansing-hand-gel-lemongrass-blend-2oz%3F_pos%3D3%26_sid%3D86810c4d7%26_ss%3Dr" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">PiperWai sanitizer gel</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=handsanitizers-griffinwynne-021821-620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnoshinku.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-noshinku%2Fproducts%2Fbergamot-refillable-pocket-sanitizer" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Noshinku sanitizer." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=handsanitizers-griffinwynne-021821-620facd3e4b08ee35ee17b7a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnoshinku.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-noshinku%2Fproducts%2Fbergamot-refillable-pocket-sanitizer" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Noshinku sanitizer.</a>
Winky Lux, PiperWai and Noshinku
Winky Lux hand spray, PiperWai sanitizer gel and Noshinku sanitizer.

Every now and then, getting hit with a pang of nostalgia for your wild party days can be a sweet reminder of where you’ve been and how much you’ve grown. However, when you’re running around with work and errands, doing fifty million things at the same time, the last thing you need is to try to sanitize your hands only to smell like regret and raspberry Smirnoff.

Per the CDC, you want a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And while that sounds like a high percentage, let me assure you, this does not mean that you have to smell like a distillery to stay clean. There are plenty of mini sanitizers to keep in your bag or on your desk that meet the CDC’s health recommendations and still smell like something you’d want on your body. From chamomile and lavender to coconut and lemon, scents range from earthy to fruity and everything in between.

And as COVID rages on, mini hand sanitizers have become a must-have for leaving the house, alongside your phone, keys and wallet. Every bottle listed below also falls under the TSA’s 3.4-ounce liquid limit, meaning they’re all travel-friendly and easily packable if you’re going really far from home. And again, they all contain at least 60% alcohol, so you can keep bacteria off your hands while you still smell nice.

If you’re looking for a mini hand sanitizer to take on the go, we’ve rounded up the cutest-looking and best-smelling options.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Dr. Bronner's organic lavender hand sanitizer spray
This is my all-time favorite spray sanitizer. It smells like what I imagine a fancy spa or lavender field would smell like, and doesn't leave a sticky or alcohol-y residue.

Promising review: "Amazing product!! I do eyelash extensions all day every day and this is the only hand sanitizer that I will ever use from now on! It doesn't dry out my hands and every client loves the smell. (I don't even like lavender all that much...but I love this stuff!) Perfect for helping them calm down and stay still during their appointments." — Chris DeFelice
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
2
Winky Lux
Winky Lux Spritzer hand sanitizer
The Winky Lux Spritzer is 75% alcohol, which, for context, is 5% higher than Purell. Still, the plant extracts and aloe in the formula leave your hands smelling fresh and herbal, not like a cheap handle of vodka.

Promising review: "This is by far the best hand sanitizer I’ve ever used! Not only because of the convenience of the spray bottle but because it leaves your hands feeling so soft and clean!! Bonus: They don’t smell like rubbing alcohol either!!" — Emily G.
Get it from Winky Lux for $12.
3
PiperWai
PiperWai lemongrass hand sanitizer gel
With aloe, lemongrass, chamomile and frankincense, this hand sanitizing gel is fresh and earthy and won't leave your hands dry.

Promising review: "Excellent products done the right way! The hand sanitizer has a great scent and is just the right consistency." — D.Z.
Get it from PiperWai for $10.
4
Noshinku
Noshinku refillable bergamot pocket hand sanitizer
If you like to carry everything in your pockets or have a tiny purse, meet Noshinku's sanitizers. They're about the size of a cardholder, so they can slip easily into a pocket. This one is scented with essential oils and almost smells like perfume or cologne.

Promising review: "I love this hand sanitizer. It smells so much better than others I've tried and is much easier to carry around due to the compact size. Being refillable is a great benefit as well!" — Debby L
Get it from Noshinku for $9.
5
Ulta
Megababe's Squeaky Clean hand sanitizer
With notes of almond and orange, Megababe's hand sanitizer is citrusy and fresh. It has almond oil in it for extra hydration, so sadly, those with tree nut allergies need to skip it.

Promising review: "This is the only, I mean ONLY, hand sanitizer I will let touch my hands. It's so nice, the citrus smell is amazing and it never dries out my hands. I always make sure to have the big bottle on hand (ha, get it?) to fill my smaller purse-size bottles. Please, you won't regret this hand sanitizer purchase!" — Sarah Hamann
Get it from Ulta for $6.
6
Touchland
Touchland refillable aloe spray pocket sanitizer
Fresh and crisp and a little zesty? Yes, please. This aloe hand sanitizer from Touchland has notes of lime and apple and comes in a refillable bottle that fits in pockets or small bags.

Promising review: "This is the best on the market! Well worth the price! It doesn’t dry your hands, dries non-sticky. Smell fabulous. Last long for the price. Easy to use. I’ve been using it for about 2 years now. I give it out as gifts and everyone has loved it!" — Laura W.
Get it from Touchland for $9.
7
Grove
Mrs. Meyer's basil hand sanitizer
If you love the smell of Mrs. Meyer's hand soaps and cleaning products, the brand's mini hand sanitizer is a no-brainer. It gives a light aroma without being too overpowering, and won't leave your hands sticky or dried out.

Promising review: "I can’t begin to tell you how happy I am that they’ve made the hand sanitizer in basil scent. It smells just like the hand soap and dish soap. I’m in basil heaven!" — Bobbie C.
Get it from Grove for $3.99.
8
Thrive Market
Everyone coconut and lemon spray sanitizer
This spray sanitizer from Everyone is the perfect mix of lemon and coconut. It's fruity and fresh without being too cotton-candy-sugar-overload-like.

Promising review: "Fresh smell and hands feel clean, not alcohol-y." — Anika from California
Get it at Thrive Market for $2.54.
9
Target
Dove lavender and chamomile moisturizing hand sanitizer
Dove brand loyalists, rejoice! This hand sanitizer has Dove’s moisture renew blend in it, so it won't dry out your hands, and the lavender and chamomile scent gives it more of a hand lotion vibe than that of a traditional hand sanitizer.

Promising review: "This sanitizer has such a fresh scent and leaves your hands feeling clean and soft without a sticky feeling. Dove products sometimes cost more, but the quality is hard to beat. This is one of my favorite sanitizers now." — Hibs
Get it from Target for $2.99.
10
Amazon
Honest Company's coastal surf spray
Transport yourself to an anti-bacterial beach vacation with this hand sanitizer spray. The scent is more ocean breeze than coconut or pineapple, so it's great for people who aren't into the tutti-frutti.

Promising review: "Especially in comparison to traditional hand sanitizer, the scent of this spray is so refreshing! This is my second time ordering this hand sanitizer. I really like the spray form as I feel that it reaches more crevices in my hands and underneath my fingernails. I highly recommend this product!" — Stephanie Blount
Get it at Amazon for $3.49.
