An entire legion of mini hair-styling tools

LEFT: It's less than half a pound, so you don't have to worry about going over luggage weight restrictions if you're taking this mini 1.25-inch-barrel ergonomic curling iron by Harry Josh. It takes just 30 seconds to heat (up to 425 degrees) while a tourmaline-infused barrel delivers negative ions for smooth curls. Plus, the universal voltage means that this curling iron is compatible with any electrical output, no matter where in the world you go. Get the Harry Josh pro curling iron from Dermstore for $90.



CENTER: The compact design makes it easy for this healthy-heat hair dryer by Eva NYC to deliver powerful airflow for fast hair styling on the go. The tourmaline-infused ceramic components use far-infrared heat for less damage as well as negative ions for a less frizzy finish.

RIGHT: Get quick results and even heat distribution with this highly portable half-inch nano titanium straightener by BaByliss Pro. The mini straightener heats up to 430 degrees, uses negative ions to keep hair smooth and shiny and comes with a thermal travel bag for easy transportation