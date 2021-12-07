Some of us don’t subscribe to the concept of “ packing light” and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. There’s something to be said about the comfort that comes with having all of your go-to products with you, even if you’re halfway across the country.

Transferring your products into travel containers might seem like the likely solution, but let’s be honest: That’s kind of a pain, not to mention a mess. Adding mini versions of products to your toiletries bag is not only quick, especially when you’re in the throes of frantic packing, but it can also be a great way to sample products if you haven’t used them already. Plus, most of them come in TSA-compliant sizes so they can be easily popped into your carry-on.