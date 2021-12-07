Shopping

Travel-Friendly, TSA-Compliant Sizes Of Your Favorite Beauty Products And Tools

All of your lotions, perfumes, styling tools and more are shrunk down to TSA-approved proportions.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Pack your suitcase with a mini-sized <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Co-Outer-Space-Flexible-Hairspray/dp/B08HGZKJP2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61ac27bae4b025be1af8ac99,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hairspray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61ac27bae4b025be1af8ac99" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Co-Outer-Space-Flexible-Hairspray/dp/B08HGZKJP2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=61ac27bae4b025be1af8ac99,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">hairspray</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=45762&u1=traveltoiletries-TessaFlores-120621-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verishop.com%2Feva-nyc%2Fhair-tools%2Fmini-healthy-heat-pro-power-dryer%2Fp6868915880130%3Fvariant_id%3D40462838726850%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_term%3DE30021019000500%26utm_campaign%3DGGL%2520-%2520PLA%2520-%2520ACQ%2520-%2520Category%2520-%2520Health%2520%2526%2520Beauty_Personal%2520Care_Hair%2520Care_Catch%2520All%26campaign_id%3D13669332896%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA47GNBhDrARIsAKfZ2rDd4LjmytNLrdPqXjanN0oyIruKH5FmIT0kPyVbiVJdUBYL5NLQwdoaAt2bEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hairdryer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61ac27bae4b025be1af8ac99" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=45762&u1=traveltoiletries-TessaFlores-120621-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verishop.com%2Feva-nyc%2Fhair-tools%2Fmini-healthy-heat-pro-power-dryer%2Fp6868915880130%3Fvariant_id%3D40462838726850%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_term%3DE30021019000500%26utm_campaign%3DGGL%2520-%2520PLA%2520-%2520ACQ%2520-%2520Category%2520-%2520Health%2520%2526%2520Beauty_Personal%2520Care_Hair%2520Care_Catch%2520All%26campaign_id%3D13669332896%26gclid%3DCj0KCQiA47GNBhDrARIsAKfZ2rDd4LjmytNLrdPqXjanN0oyIruKH5FmIT0kPyVbiVJdUBYL5NLQwdoaAt2bEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hairdryer</a>, a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=traveltoiletries-TessaFlores-120621-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fblender-defender-beautyblender-protective-case-P433996" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="case for your makeup sponge" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61ac27bae4b025be1af8ac99" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=traveltoiletries-TessaFlores-120621-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fblender-defender-beautyblender-protective-case-P433996" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">case for your makeup sponge</a> and your entire <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=traveltoiletries-TessaFlores-120621-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-the-littles-trade-night-out-skincare-set-P478508%3FskuId%3D2464956%26icid2%3Dskugrid%3Ap478508%3Aproduct" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="skin care routine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61ac27bae4b025be1af8ac99" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=traveltoiletries-TessaFlores-120621-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdrunk-elephant-the-littles-trade-night-out-skincare-set-P478508%3FskuId%3D2464956%26icid2%3Dskugrid%3Ap478508%3Aproduct" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">skin care routine</a> -- and still have room to spare.
Amazon, Sephora, Verishop
Pack your suitcase with a mini-sized hairspray and hairdryer, a case for your makeup sponge and your entire skin care routine -- and still have room to spare.

Some of us don’t subscribe to the concept of “packing light” and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. There’s something to be said about the comfort that comes with having all of your go-to products with you, even if you’re halfway across the country.

Transferring your products into travel containers might seem like the likely solution, but let’s be honest: That’s kind of a pain, not to mention a mess. Adding mini versions of products to your toiletries bag is not only quick, especially when you’re in the throes of frantic packing, but it can also be a great way to sample products if you haven’t used them already. Plus, most of them come in TSA-compliant sizes so they can be easily popped into your carry-on.

Reduce the stress of packing and deciding whether or not your vitamin C serum is going to make the “suitcase cut” with this list of products from beloved brands

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

An entire legion of mini hair-styling tools
Dermstore, Verishop, Ulta
LEFT: It's less than half a pound, so you don't have to worry about going over luggage weight restrictions if you're taking this mini 1.25-inch-barrel ergonomic curling iron by Harry Josh. It takes just 30 seconds to heat (up to 425 degrees) while a tourmaline-infused barrel delivers negative ions for smooth curls. Plus, the universal voltage means that this curling iron is compatible with any electrical output, no matter where in the world you go.

Get the Harry Josh pro curling iron from Dermstore for $90.

CENTER: The compact design makes it easy for this healthy-heat hair dryer by Eva NYC to deliver powerful airflow for fast hair styling on the go. The tourmaline-infused ceramic components use far-infrared heat for less damage as well as negative ions for a less frizzy finish.

Get the Eva NYC hair dryer from Verishop for $48.

RIGHT: Get quick results and even heat distribution with this highly portable half-inch nano titanium straightener by BaByliss Pro. The mini straightener heats up to 430 degrees, uses negative ions to keep hair smooth and shiny and comes with a thermal travel bag for easy transportation

Get the BaBylissPro hair straightener from Ulta for $34.99.
A ventilated silicone case to keep your makeup sponge clean
Sephora
If you've ever used a Beauty Blender or makeup sponge that you need to dampen before use, you know if it's placed in a non-ventilated container afterward it can adopt that not-so-pleasant mildew smell. This interlocking silicone capsule holds up to two damp sponges and can easily be tossed into your makeup bag while still protecting your sponges from from dirt, grime and germs.

Get if from Sephora for $12.
A cult favorite sunscreen for protection no matter where you are
Sephora
Grab this totally invisible, makeup-gripping SPF 40 primer gel from Supergoop in a petite 20-mL container for sun protection on the go. Formulated with antioxidants, this mini Unseen Sunscreen can be placed in your travel bag or in a purse for reapplication on the go.

Get it from Sephora for $20.
A highly popular CC+ cream with SPF, for when you want to skip the foundation
Target
If you're traveling somewhere tropical, low-key or going camping, sometimes you just need one product that does it all. This Allure Beauty Award-winning CC+ cream by It Cosmetics is brought down to size but still provides lightweight, hydrating and buildable coverage that looks like your skin. The formula also contains beneficial skin care ingredients like antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, as well as a broad spectrum SPF 50 for sun protection.

Get it from Target for $16.
All the best in skin care from Drunk Elephant for a travel-friendly night time routine
Sephora
This skin care set from Drunk Elephant features the brand's best sellers in travel sizes that offer up to 45 days' worth of product. Have everything you need for an effective night time routine with their jelly cantaloupe cleanser, intensive hydration serum, exfoliating glycolic acid serum and their peptide rich cream.

Get it from Sephora for $50.
An entire set of Sephora favorites, shrunk down to mini size
Sephora
Get everything from Milk Cosmetics' popular hydro-grip primer, Nars' famed bronzing powder, Ouai's frizz-fighting leave-in conditioner, an everyday eyeshadow palette by Natasha Denona and more in this collection of must-have favorites from Sephora. Easily pop these deluxe mini-sized beauty products into your toiletries bag and still have room for more.

Get it from Sephora for $54.
Your favorite fragrance in a travel size
Sephora
Instead of bringing your full-sized perfume that might break in transit, find your signature fragrance in a travel-sized roll-on or spray among Sephora's extensive offerings of mini perfumes. Pop a pocket-sized Soleil Blanc from Tom Ford or Black Opium from Yves Saint Laurent into your purse or carry-on and smell great, no matter your travel destination.

Shop the fragrance collection at Sephora.
A 9-piece bath and body kit for men
Target
Conveniently packed in one carry-all case, have everything you need for a wash, shave and teeth cleaning with this nine-piece travel kit. A travel sized shaving foam, body wash, deodorant, comb and disposable twin razor are all included.

Get it from Target for $6.49.
A pack of refreshing facial mists
Nordstrom
Use these as a spray toner in your daily skin care routine or get a refreshing boost of hydration after a long flight. This sampler kit contains mini versions of Mario Badescu's well-loved facial mists, each formulated with various botanical extracts to help hydrate, revitalize and balance skin with each spritz.

Get it from Nordstrom for $17.
A way to remove your makeup, no matter where you are
Ulta
The makings of any good skin care routine start with removing all your makeup, even if you're far away from home. The entire range of Banila Co's rich cleansing balms, as well as Clinique’s gentle Take the Day Off makeup remover, are available in travel sizes. Now you have no excuse to go to bed with a full face of makeup.

Get the Banila Co cleansing balm set from Ulta for $9.10.
Get the Clinique liquid makeup remover from Ulta for $12.
A best-selling setting spray to keep your makeup in place
Sephora
Keep your makeup from moving all day (or night) long with this petite version of the All Nighter setting spray by Urban Decay. This lightweight and natural-finish spray uses a patented temperature control technology to help keep makeup from transferring, moving or bunching for up to 16 hours.

Get it from Sephora for $15.
A luxurious shaving cream and mini razor with a case
Target, Public Goods
Enjoy all the close-shaving benefits of a Venus razor, but in a compact version perfect for travel. In addition to the carrying case, this razor also comes with a replacement head and is compatible with all Venus razor heads. Use with the mini version of the moisturizing and lathering shaving cream from Public Goods and you can have comfortable shave no matter your location.

Get the Venus razor from Target for $8.99.
Get the shaving cream from Public Goods for $4.50.
A sensitive skin duo in luggage-friendly sizes
Ulta
If you have sensitive skin or are traveling to colder climates, this ceramide-rich moisturizing face cleanser and daily lotion from CeraVe can be great to have on deck. Ceramides may help improve the skin's barrier function and help protect it from harsh elements, as well as being gentle on compromised skin.

Get the CeraVe daily lotion from Ulta for $5.49.
Get the CeraVe hydrating facial cleanser from Ulta $4.99.
A divinely scented body cream that can even double as a perfume
Sephora
Taking the 2.5-ounce size of this vanilla and brown sugar-scented Brazilian Bum Bum cream to your next travel destination might be an excellent idea, because this rich and slightly shimmery cream just smells like vacation. As well as providing luxurious moisture, this cream contains acai oil and cupuacu butter to help tighten skin and restore its elasticity.

Get it from Sephora for $20.
A tiny hand cream that's perfect for your purse or luggage
Sephora
Easily carry the ultimate strength hand salve by Kiehl's in a bag or purse to soothe and soften dry, active hands at all times. This cream can help provide a protective barrier with its blend of oils and botanicals that help condition and improve the feeling of skin.

Get it from Sephora for $16.
A compact version of a well-loved body scrub for annoying bumps
Sephora
Anyone who experiences the dreaded white bumps of keratosis pilaris knows just how great this salicylic acid and pumice scrub from First Aid Beauty can be. The only downside is the original tube is far too large to take on a trip. Luckily, the travel size means you can keep combatting rough skin no matter the time zone you happen to be in.

Get it from Sephora for $10.
A cult-favorite acne treatment in travel size
Sephora
With the help of salicylic acid and antioxidant-heavy green tea extract, you can target clogged pores, uneven skin texture and dead skin with the skin-perfecting liquid exfoliant from Paula's Choice, now in a small 1-ounce bottle.

Get it from Sephora for $10.
A minimalist daily skin care routine
Sephora
Sometimes all you need is a solid facial cleanser and everyday moisturizer, especially on schedule-intensive vacations. This travel-sized daily skin set from Youth to the People offers a gentle gel cleanser and whipped face cream packed to the gills with superfood ingredients like kale and green tea to deliver antioxidants and nutrients to the skin.

Get it from Sephora for $20.
A clean skin care routine for morning and night
Sephora
Have everything you need for a morning and night treatment routine with the Biossance overachievers kit, which contains small versions of their vitamin C serum, lactic acid resurfacing treatment, omega-rich repair night cream and more.

Get it from Sephora for $58.
A dry shampoo variety pack and mini hairspray for great hair on the go
Amazon
Skip a wash day in confidence and still have perfectly coifed hair because after all, you have sights to see and places to be. Batiste dry shampoo is slightly fragranced and oil-absorbing so hair looks and feels fresh in between washes, while this hairspray from R+Co uses a unique polymer for a flexible hold as well as pro-vitamin B for soft and protected tresses.

Get the Batiste dry shampoo pack from Amazon for $14.
Get the R+Co flexible hairspray from Amazon for $7.
A set of body and shower care essentials from Aesop
Aesop
Give yourself a gentle and aromatic shower experience with this four-piece bath and body care mini set from Aesop, ideal for the weary traveler. Get their classic shampoo and conditioner formulated to reduce buildup on the scalp and make hair healthy and shiny as well as geranium leaf body cleanser and body balm.

Get it from Aesop for $35.
A set of magnetic containers that stack to conserve space
Cadence
If you prefer filling travel containers with your go-to products, it might be time to up grade from cheap plastic bottles and cases to these durable and seal-tight honeycomb containers from Cadence. No more missing lids or screw-tops thanks to the uniquely designed magnetic surfaces. These TSA-compliant pots are meant to stack on top of each other to conserve space and can be labeled so you know exactly what's inside.

Get a bundle of seven from Cadence for $86.
The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for 2021
shopping travelskincarepackingtoiletries