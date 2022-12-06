Minimal jewelry doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. If you haven’t hopped on the barely-there wave yet, the best time to explore it is during the holiday season — when you’re shopping for someone else, of course. This style of subtle, unflashy accessories is seen across many jewelry brands, but the selection of delicate and affordable gold jewelry is especially endless on Etsy.

Depending on your budget and loved one’s accessories preferences, there are many types of gold jewelry to choose from, including gold-filled, gold-plated and solid karat gold. But subtle doesn’t have to mean boring or unimpressive, especially since you’re buying it as a gift.

On Etsy, there’s something for everyone. You can gift earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces and more in a variety of styles. Simple gold can be complemented by pearls, small birthstones, etching and even personalized touches like names and initials.

Digging through numerous pages of options can be daunting, so we did the hard work for you to find some of the cutest pieces from top-rated sellers. Below, we rounded up 13 gift-worthy gold jewelry pieces for the minimalists in your life.