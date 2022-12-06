Minimal jewelry doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. If you haven’t hopped on the barely-there wave yet, the best time to explore it is during the holiday season — when you’re shopping for someone else, of course. This style of subtle, unflashy accessories is seen across many jewelry brands, but the selection of delicate and affordable gold jewelry is especially endless on Etsy.
Depending on your budget and loved one’s accessories preferences, there are many types of gold jewelry to choose from, including gold-filled, gold-plated and solid karat gold. But subtle doesn’t have to mean boring or unimpressive, especially since you’re buying it as a gift.
On Etsy, there’s something for everyone. You can gift earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces and more in a variety of styles. Simple gold can be complemented by pearls, small birthstones, etching and even personalized touches like names and initials.
Digging through numerous pages of options can be daunting, so we did the hard work for you to find some of the cutest pieces from top-rated sellers. Below, we rounded up 13 gift-worthy gold jewelry pieces for the minimalists in your life.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of gold drop earrings
The unique water drop-like design of these earrings makes them gift-worthy for the jewelry collector in your life. They're plated in 18-karat gold, lightweight, hypoallergenic and tarnish-free.
A custom name curb chain bracelet
The key to a thoughtful gift is a personalized touch and with this handmade bracelet, you can get your loved one's name built into it. Get it in the classic 18-karat gold vermeil or choose from rose gold vermeil or sterling silver. Multiple bracelet sizes are available and it has an adjustable clasp.
A custom zodiac ring
It's all in the stars. At least, that's the case with this custom handmade zodiac ring that your favorite Sagittarius or Capricorn will surely appreciate as a double Christmas and birthday gift (the rest of the signs are also available for customization). Get it in an 18-karat gold finish or choose from the other options, sterling silver and rose gold.
A pair of small gold hoop earrings
You can never go wrong with a set of dainty hoop earrings as a gift. These tiny accessories are plated in 22-karat gold and feature a hand-etched texture.
A gold-filled cable chain bracelet
For the truly minimalist jewelry lover in your life, this barely-there handmade bracelet is the perfect choice. Get in gold fill or silver and choose from various lengths to fit their wrist. It has a lobster claw clasp.
A pair of gold triangle stud earrings
These elegant sparkly gold studs are just the accessories they need for any New Year's Eve parties they're attending. They're made of solid 14-karat gold and are available to purchase as a single or pair.
A hammered gold stacking ring
This delicate stackable ring instantly elevates any outfit. You can buy one for $15 or get a set of 15 for $195. Each is made of hammered 14-karat gold fill.
A pearl-accented gold bracelet
Classic gold plating meets gorgeous pearls in this handmade cable chain bracelet. It has an adjustable clap and also comes in a silver chain.
A cowrie infinity necklace
Minimal doesn't have to mean boring. This handmade cable chain necklace features two cowrie shell charms and an open design so they can tie it in whatever way they wish. Get it in gold vermeil, sterling silver or 14-karat solid gold.
A dainty birthstone necklace
It doesn't get much more personalized and thoughtful than this birthstone necklace. Choose from any of the 12 round stones to add to the 18-karat gold chain.
A gemstone gold ring
Gems galore! This gold ring is customizable, and if you have a loved one who is a mega-fan of a specific gem, they'll sing endless praises when you present them with it. Amethyst, emerald, peridot, sapphire, ruby and morganite are just a few of the options to choose from.
A layered satellite chain
For your loved one who likes simple, dainty jewelry, this layered necklace will instantly become their go-to. It comes in 14-karat gold-filled and sterling silver options.
A birth flower ring
There are birthstones, zodiac signs and then, for floral fans, there are birth flowers. Show them you care — and that you remember their birthday — with this handmade birth flower ring. Get it in 14-karat gold, silver, 14-karat rose gold or 10-karat solid gold.