The Best Lingerie For People Who Aren't Lingerie People

When you think of lingerie, you probably think of frills, complicated lace, bows and maybe even Victoria’s Secret. But for all the folks who hate lingerie because you think it’s too fussy, just know there’s a whole world of understated (but still sexy) undergarments out there waiting for you.
We’re talking minimal bra and underwear sets, athletic-style details and classic yet comfortable bodysuits, all made with care. Excessive frills and embellishments are optional.
Christina Viviani, the co-founder and creative director of The Great Eros, a New York-based lingerie and leisurewear brand, gets it. While designing for the brand’s collection, she told HuffPost via email that she likes to “focus on simplicity in a design that lets the wearer feel confident and feminine in their natural shape so that you still feel like you.”
She noted that our bodies are beautiful on their own and “[don’t need] bows or frills to be sexy.”
“Sexy to me is feeling good and confident in your body,” she said. “A lot of women are redefining what ‘sexy’ means for them and how to nurture that side of themselves.”
Viviani also understands that shopping for lingerie ― no matter what style you prefer ― can be intimidating. To make things a little less daunting, she suggested feeling the different types of fabric while shopping, trying on different bras with T-shirts to see how they fit and taking your time throughout the process. Rushing, she said, “can add stress to a process that most people do not enjoy.”
“Most importantly, trust your instincts,” Viviani said. “If you feel like something isn’t right with what you are wearing, then don’t buy it. Buying lingerie is highly instinctive and the moment you feel good in something means you have found the right fit and style for you.”
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite brands of lingerie for those who don’t consider themselves “lingerie people.” Check them out for yourself.
Jonesy
Rachel Jones launched Jonesy
after deciding to create the bralette and underwear sets of her dreams. The resulting products, like the French-cut bikini and crop bralette seen here, are colorful, comfortable and made in the U.S.Crop bralette available for cup sizes A to D; briefs available in sizes S to XL. Get the crop bralette for $45 and French-cut briefs for $22.
The Great Eros
The Great Eros' undergarments are meant to provide the wearer with the "intimacy of lingerie and the wearability of clothing." The pieces, like this Forma bandeau and high-waist bikini, are simple but feel luxurious. Bandeau and bikini available in sizes S to L.Get The Great Eros Forma bandeau for $108 and high-waist bikini for $68.
Brook There
makes organic, minimalist bras and underwear that are cut and sewn in the United States. The brand uses both cotton and silk for its designs, which include bralettes and vintage-inspired underwear. Fog Alchemy bra available in sizes 32AB to 36CD; briefs available in sizes XS to XL. Get the Brook There Fog Alchemy set for $152.
Baserange
is a line of "modern basics" designed with clean lines and easy silhouettes. The brand also uses natural fibers and recycled materials, perfect for those who are eco-conscious. Triangle bra and briefs available in sizes XS to L. Get the Baserange triangle bra for $49.75 and briefs for $24.87.
Blush
If you're into mesh styles, Blush
has you (sheerly) covered. The brand also has a few more traditional lace styles, but nothing that feels too over-the-top.Blush Bound bralette and briefs available in sizes XS to XL.Get the Blush Bound bralette for $38 and high-waist brief for $32.
Araks
is a sustainable lingerie and swimwear brand that offers minimal styles in both neutrals and bright colors. This set, the Antonia bralette and panty, is available in marigold yellow, papaya orange, rich purple and crisp blue. Bralette available in sizes XS to L; panty available in sizes XS to XL. Get the Araks Antonia bralette for $78 and the Isabella panty for $45.
Les Girls Les Boys
started as a streetwear-focused brand by Serena Rees, formerly of Agent Provocateur. But where Agent Provocateur is very
traditionally sexy, Les Girls Les Boys is a little more cool, chill and unfussy.Bra available in sizes XS to L; briefs available in sizes XS to XL. Get the Les Girls, Les Boys woven cotton bra for $48 and the matching brief for $32.
Thirdlove
has become well-known for its size-inclusive offerings, with bras ranging from A to I cups. And while the company does offer some of the more traditional lacy lingerie styles, it also has plenty of minimal options, like this Everyday Lace set. Bra available in sizes 30A to 48I; underwear available in sizes XS to XXXL. Get the Thirdlove everyday lace bra for $76 and matching everyday lace bikini for $24.
Lively
Lively offers sport-inspired bras, underwear and bodysuits that "blur the aesthetic lines of lingerie, active, and swim." If you like pieces that are a little more athletic but still stylish, this brand is a good place to start. Lively All Day bodysuit available in sizes XS to L. Get the Lively All Day bodysuit for $45.