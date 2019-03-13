Home & Living

15 Minimalist Home Decor Stores For Decorating On A Budget

Living room, bedroom and kitchen decor on a dime.

If you love minimalist furniture brands, you’re living in the right decade. It’s never been easier to to find minimalist items for your home, from living room furniture to kitchen decor.

Ikea might come to mind for most of your warm minimalist decor needs on a budget, but there are plenty of home-goods destinations that sell cozy minimalist essentials at a decent price. H&M is a great one-stop shop for everything you’ll need in a fully furnished space, while Etsy shops are smart places to find one-of-a-kind furniture and decor that are sure to spark conversations with guests.

You might need to hit up an expert for some minimalist interior design tips, but we’ve got you covered on the basics. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best minimalist home brands for everything from furniture to decor.

Take a look below:

1
AllModern
AllModern
AllModern is part of the Wayfair family (along with Joss & Main), which explains the exceptional deals on all three sites. AllModern is particularly great for competitively priced design and decor buys, especially cozy minimalist pieces. Check out AllModern's full collection of minimalist styles.
2
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair is well-known for its deeply discounted, simple furniture and home goods. You're always guaranteed to find something on your to-buy list at Wayfair. Check out all of Wayfair's collection.
3
Joss and Main
Joss and Main
Joss and Main is a great site for finding inexpensive and unique finds to tie together any room. Check out Joss and Main's full collection.
4
Parachute
Parachute Home
Parachute specializes in luxury and modern bedding and bath essentials for a more comfortable home. Its linen sheets are a particular treat. Check out Parachute's full collection.
5
H&M
HM
Think of H&M as a place to stock up on whatever you need to decorate your furnished space. You'll find everything from bath towels and linen duvet covers to table clothes, candles and glassware. Take a look through H&M's home collection.
6
World Market
World Market
World Market is known for its unique and authentic furniture and home decor items, which makes it a great place to find inexpensive yet well-made furniture and home items. Plus, it usually has good on-site coupons. Take a look at World Market's furniture and home decor.
7
New Project Designs
New Project Designs / Etsy
New Project Designs is an Etsy shop based out of Lakewood, California, that specializes in minimalist, natural wood creations that are truly one-of-a-kind. Find your perfect accent stool or wooden planter. Check out New Project Designs's Etsy store.
8
Terrain
Terrain
Terrain is part of the Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie family, and it specializes in incredible home finds. Most of its goods are focused on an outdoorsy life, so keep that in mind when browsing. Take a look at Terrain's collection.
9
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart may not seem like an obvious destination for minimalist furniture and decor, but that's changing with the launch of the company's in-house collection MoDRN. The collection looks more like it belongs at Anthropologie than Walmart, and it features affordable staples for every room in the house. Check out Walmart's MoDRN collection.
10
Hayneedle
Hayneedle
Hayneedle is part of the Walmart family, but don't let that fool you. It has a huge selection of really affordable home decor and accents, so it's worth browsing to see if there's something on your list. Check out Hayneedle's home section.
11
Target
Target
Target has become a go-to destination for cute and affordable furniture and home decor. Check out Target's full home section.
12
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is so much more than just clothes. Its home section is filled with warm minimalist essentials for bedding, kitchen, living room, storage and more. Check out UO's full home collection.
13
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is a bit more expensive than other brands in our guide, but it can't be beat when it comes to stand-out accent pieces. Check out Anthro's full home collection of decor and furniture.
14
LexMod
LexMod
LexMod features furniture that's focused on modern design as well as affordability. Take a look at LexMod's full collection.
15
Ikea
Ikea
No minimalist home decor roundup would be complete without Ikea. You might think of it as a destination for build-it-yourself furniture, but there are also a ton of cute and practical minimalistic home pieces hiding in pretty much every department. Check out Ikea's current collection.
