Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: Miniskirts Are Having A Moment (Again)

Here's how to style your minis (and micro-minis) in 2021.

From the mod fashions of the '60s to the early-aughts denim looks, miniskirts have had their moments. It seems they're having another one in 2021.

Hemlines tend to rise with the temperature, so it’s no surprise miniskirts have been making an appearance this summer. Celebrities like Florence Pugh, Winnie Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo have been photographed in them at public appearances.

Florence Pugh, Winnie Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo have been photographed in miniskirts recently.&nbsp;
Florence Pugh, Winnie Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo have been photographed in miniskirts recently. 

While very short skirts have existed in cultures around the world for thousands of years, the modern notion of the miniskirt is generally traced back to 1960s British fashion designer Mary Quant. That came decades after Josephine Baker’s famous banana skirt made waves in the 1920s.

Recently, many have taken the short skirt look to new levels with micro-minis featuring slits and cutouts.

As ever, miniskirts remain versatile. You can opt for a solid or a bold print, a fitted style or a flare, a classy tweed or an edgy leather. The knit and crochet trend has reached miniskirts, and there are many casual pleated tennis skirts on the market as well.

If you want to channel your inner Cher Horowitz (her yellow plaid miniskirt and jacket in “Clueless” is iconic, after all), there are matched sets aplenty. And of course, the classic denim miniskirt remains a solid option.

There are many ways to style these skirts today ― like matching them to tops or jackets, or going sporty with sweatshirts, sneakers and high socks. And you can always further lengthen your leg look with a pair of heels.

As with other 2021 trends, the miniskirt seems to be a clear rejection of the sweatpants and leggings we wore at home throughout 2020.

Miniskirts have appeared on many runways and street-style photo shoots of late.
Miniskirts have appeared on many runways and street-style photo shoots of late.

Whether you gravitate toward the micro-mini or prefer a few extra inches on your short skirts, the key is to be true to yourself as you style and wear them.

If you’re looking to try out the miniskirt trend in 2021, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Urban Outfitters
Get the UO Katie Tennis Mini Skirt for $59.
Amazon
Get the Balasami Ruffle Floral Printed Mini Skater Swing Skirt for $18.99.
Gap
Get the Denim Mini Skirt for $59.95.
Target
Get the Wild Fable Knit Bodycon Mini Pencil Skirt for $8.
Amazon
Get the Lyaner Floral Print Mini Skirt for $12.99.
Amazon
Get the Floerns Plaid High Waist Bodycon Mini Skirt for $19.99.
Anthropologie
Get the Corey Lynn Calter Flounced Mini Skirt for $140.
ASOS
Get the Asos Design Curve Pleated Mini Skirt for $32.
Amazon
Get the SheIn Solid Cutout Scallop Hem Mini Skater Skirt for $17.99.
Revolve
Get the Lisette Crochet Mini Skirt for $168.
FARM Rio
Get the Blue Tropical Tapestry Mini Skirt for $135.
Mango
Get the Mango Floral Print Miniskirt for $49.99.
Amazon
Get the Urban CoCo Versatile Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt for $13.98.
Target
Get the Who What Wear Ruffle Hem Mini Skirt for $29.99.
Target
Get the Wild Fable Notch Front A-Line Mini Skirt for $14.45.
Amazon
Get the Fuinloth Faux Suede Skirt for $19.99.
Lulus
Get the Trendy Days Red Floral Print Ruched Mini Skirt for $48.
Anthropologie
Get the Peter Som for Anthropologie Paperbag Mini Skirt for $140.
Urban Outfitters
Get the Dress Forum Full Ruffle Mini Skirt for $39.
ASOS
Get the Missyempire Exclusive Not So Basic Mini Skirt With Split Detail for $19.
Girlfriend Collective
Get the Girlfriend Collective Compressive Recycled Stretch Skirt for $58.
Fashionshoppingminiskirt