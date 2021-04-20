Minneapolis Celebrates, Reflects After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

MINNEAPOLIS ― Hundreds of people gathered in Minneapolis to celebrate the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder trial of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday afternoon of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. He killed Floyd, a Black man, last year when he kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes.

Protesters cheered as they gathered outside of Cup Foods, where Floyd was killed.

Live as the verdict was read and people erupted into cheers and started sobbing when the jury announced Derek Chauvin was guilty of murdering George Floyd pic.twitter.com/FMhpk9oCAN — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) April 20, 2021

Hundreds of other people chanted Floyd’s name outside the Hennepin County Courthouse, where the trial took place.

Wild cheering outside of courthouse now. Crowd is jubilant to hear of guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/Q3sN6HN9pE — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) April 20, 2021

Across the city, cars honked and people cheered following the verdict.

Crowd erupting into cheers with guilty charge on all 3 pic.twitter.com/8FbKxSY9EZ — Lauren Blanchard (@LaurenBlanch12) April 20, 2021

Here are some powerful images from protests and rallies on Tuesday afternoon:

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

A woman responds after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict is announced outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 20, 2021.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Two women react to the verdict outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

People cheer following the verdict.

Adam Goldberg/HuffPost

People rally outside of Cup Foods, the convenience store where George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin.

Adam Goldberg/HuffPost

Demonstrators gather and relfect outside of the convenience store Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin.

Adam Goldberg/HuffPost

A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.

Stephen Maturen via Getty Images

A man reacts to the verdict in Minneapolis.

Morry Gash via AP

A man stands on top of a car in Minneapolis after the guilty verdict was announced.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

People embrace outside the Hennepin County Government Center.

Morry Gash via AP

People cheering the guilty verdict.

David J. Phillip via AP

Lee Singleton reacts to the verdict in the neighborhood where George Floyd grew up.

Adam Goldberg/HuffPost

Hundreds gathered outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.

Seth Wenig via AP

AniYa A celebrates in Times Square in New York after the announcement of Chauvin’s guilty verdict.

Brandon Bell via Getty Images

People celebrate the verdict at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, where Floyd died.

Adam Goldberg/HuffPost

People hold up signs outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.

Adam Goldberg/HuffPost

Supporters of Floyd gathered outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.

Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images

A woman celebrates the verdict at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C.

Brandon Bell via Getty Images

A woman cries after hearing the verdict at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) embraces Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) as members of the Congressional Black Caucus react to the verdict.

Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Katie Mau, left, embraces Latora Green, right, after the verdict is announced in Sherman Oaks, California. Green has been standing in front of the Sherman Oaks Galleria on Ventura Blvd. and Sepulveda for 325 straight days.

Brandon Bell via Getty Images

People celebrate the verdict at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Adam Goldberg/HuffPost

Two men wave Black Lives Matter flags outside the courthouse where Chauvin was convicted.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, including Democratic Reps. Karen Bass (Calif.), Maxine Waters (Calif.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.) and Joyce Beatty (Ohio) react to the verdict.

Adam Goldberg reported from Minneapolis.