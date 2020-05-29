Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Arrested In Police Killing Of George Floyd

“If you had done it, or I had, you’d be behind bars right now,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference on Wednesday. “I’m calling on the Hennepin County attorney to charge the arresting officer in this case.”

The Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement Thursday condemning the killing.

“Based on the by-stander’s video from this incident, we witnessed a man in distress pleading for help,” FOP President Patrick Yoes said in the statement. “The fact that he was a suspect in custody is immaterial — police officers should at all times render aid to those who need it. Police officers need to treat all of our citizens with respect and understanding and should be held to the very highest standards for their conduct.”

The charges against Chauvin were not immediately available.

